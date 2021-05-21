Get the highlights in your inbox every week.
How Python 3.9 fixed decorators and improved dictionaries
Explore some of the useful features of the recent version of Python.
This is the tenth in a series of articles about features that first appeared in a version of Python 3.x. Some of these versions have been out for a while. Python 3.9 was first released in 2020 with cool new features that are still underused. Here are three of them.
Adding dictionaries
Say you have a dictionary with "defaults," and you want to update it with parameters. Before Python 3.9, the best option was to copy the defaults dictionary and then use the
.update() method.
Python 3.9 introduced the union operator to dictionaries:
defaults = dict(who="someone", where="somewhere")
params = dict(where="our town", when="today")
defaults | params
{'who': 'someone', 'where': 'our town', 'when': 'today'}
Note that the order matters. In this case, the
where value from
params overrides the default, as it should.
Removing prefixes
If you have done ad hoc text parsing or cleanup with Python, you will have written code like:
def process_pricing_line(line):
if line.startswith("pricing:"):
return line[len("pricing:"):]
return line
process_pricing_line("pricing:20")
'20'
This kind of code is prone to errors. For example, if the string is copied incorrectly to the next line, the price will become
0 instead of
20, and it will happen silently.
Since Python 3.9, strings have a
.lstrip() method:
"pricing:20".lstrip("pricing:")
'20'
Arbitrary decorator expressions
Previously, the rules about which expressions are allowed in a decorator were underdocumented and hard to understand. For example, while:
@item.thing
def foo():
pass
is valid, and:
@item.thing()
def foo():
pass
is valid, the similar:
@item().thing
def foo():
pass
produces a syntax error.
Starting in Python 3.9, any expression is valid as a decorator:
from unittest import mock
item = mock.MagicMock()
@item().thing
def foo():
pass
print(item.return_value.thing.call_args[0][0])
While keeping to simple expressions in the decorator line is still a good idea, it is now a human decision, rather than the Python parser's option.
<function foo at 0x7f3733897040>
Welcome to 2020
Python 3.9 was released about one year ago, but some of the features that first showed up in this release are cool—and underused. Add them to your toolkit if you haven't already.