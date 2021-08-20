Check file status on Linux with the stat command

The stat command, included in the GNU coreutils package, provides a variety of metadata, including file size, inode location, access permissions and SELinux context, and creation and modification times, about files and filesystems. It's a convenient way to gather information that you usually need several different commands to acquire.

Installing stat on Linux

On Linux, you probably already have the stat command installed because it's part of a core utility package that's generally bundled with Linux distributions by default.

In the event that you don't have stat installed, you can install coreutils with your package manager.

Alternately, you can compile coreutils from source code.

Getting the status of a file

Running stat provides easy to read output about a specific file or directory.

$ stat planets.xml

File: planets.xml

Size: 325 Blocks: 8 IO Block: 4096 regular file

Device: fd03h / 64771d Inode: 140217 Links: 1

Access: ( 0664 / -rw-rw-r-- ) Uid: ( 1000 / tux ) Gid: ( 100 / users )

Context: unconfined_u:object_r:user_home_t:s0

Access: 2021 -08- 17 18 : 26 : 57.281330711 + 1200

Modify: 2021 -08- 17 18 : 26 : 58.738332799 + 1200

Change: 2021 -08- 17 18 : 26 : 58.738332799 + 1200

Birth: 2021 -08- 17 18 : 26 : 57.281330711 + 1200

It may be easy to read, but it's still a lot of information. Here's what stat is covering:

File : the file name

: the file name Size : the file size in bytes

: the file size in bytes Blocks : the number of blocks on the hard drive reserved for this file

: the number of blocks on the hard drive reserved for this file IO Block : the size of a block of the filesystem

: the size of a block of the filesystem regular file : the type of file (regular file, directory, filesystem)

: the type of file (regular file, directory, filesystem) Device : the device where the file is located

: the device where the file is located Inode : the inode number where the file is located

: the inode number where the file is located Links : the number of links to the file

: the number of links to the file Access, UID, GID : file permissions, user, and group owner

: file permissions, user, and group owner Context : SELinux context

: SELinux context Access, Modify, Change, Birth: the timestamp of when the file was accessed, modified, changed status, and created

Terse output

For people who know the output well, or want to parse the output with other utilities like awk, there's the --terse ( -t for short) option, which formats the output without headings or line breaks.

$ stat --terse planets.xml

planets.xml 325 8 81b4 100977 100 fd03 140217 1 0 0 1629181617 1629181618 1629181618 1629181617 4096 unconfined_u:object_r:user_home_t:s0

Choosing your own format

You can define your own format for output using the --printf option and a syntax similar to printf. Each attribute reported by stat has a format sequence ( %C for SELinux context, %n for file name, and so on), so you can choose what you want to see in a report.

$ stat --printf = "%n

%C

" planets.xml

planets.xml

unconfined_u:object_r:user_home_t:s0

$ $ stat --printf = "Name: %n

Modified: %y

" planets.xml

Name: planets.xml

Modified: 2021 -08- 17 18 : 26 : 58.738332799 + 1200

%a access rights

access rights %F file type

file type %n file name

file name %U user name

user name %u user ID

user ID %g group ID

group ID %w time of birth

time of birth %y modification time

Here are some common format sequences:

A full listing of format sequences is available in the stat man page and the coreutils info pages.

File information