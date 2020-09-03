Get the highlights in your inbox every week.
A practical guide to learning awk | Opensource.com
A practical guide to learning awk
Get a better handle on the awk command by downloading our free eBook.
Subscribe now
Of all the Linux commands out there (and there are many), the three most quintessential seem to be
sed,
awk, and
grep. Maybe it's the arcane sound of their names, or the breadth of their potential use, or just their age, but when someone's giving an example of a "Linuxy" command, it's usually one of those three. And while
sed and
grep have several simple one-line standards, the less prestigious
awk remains persistently prominent for being particularly puzzling.
You're likely to use
sed for a quick string replacement or
grep to filter for a pattern on a daily basis. You're far less likely to compose an
awk command. I often wonder why this is, and I attribute it to a few things. First of all, many of us barely use
sed and
grep for anything but some variation upon these two commands:
So, even though you might feel more comfortable with$ sed -e 's/foo/bar/g' file.txt
$ grep foo file.txt
sed and
grep, you may not use their full potential. Of course, there's no obligation to learn more about
sed or
grep, but I sometimes wonder about the way I "learn" commands. Instead of learning how a command works, I often learn a specific incantation that includes a command. As a result, I often feel a false familiarity with the command. I think I know a command because I can name three or four options off the top of my head, even though I don't know what the options do and can't quite put my finger on the syntax.
And that's the problem, I believe, that many people face when confronted with the power and flexibility of
awk.
Learning awk to use awk
The basics of
awk are surprisingly simple. It's often noted that
awk is a programming language, and although it's a relatively basic one, it's true. This means you can learn
awk the same way you learn a new coding language: learn its syntax using some basic commands, learn its vocabulary so you can build up to complex actions, and then practice, practice, practice.
How awk parses input
Awk sees input, essentially, as an array. When
awk scans over a text file, it treats each line, individually and in succession, as a record. Each record is broken into fields. Of course,
awk must keep track of this information, and you can see that data using the
NR (number of records) and
NF (number of fields) built-in variables. For example, this gives you the line count of a file:
$ awk 'END { print NR;}' example.txt
36
This also reveals something about
awk syntax. Whether you're writing
awk as a one-liner or as a self-contained script, the structure of an
awk instruction is:
pattern or keyword { actions }
In this example, the word
END is a special, reserved keyword rather than a pattern. A similar keyword is
BEGIN. With both of these keywords,
awk just executes the action in braces at the start or end of parsing data.
You can use a pattern as a filter or qualifier so that
awk only executes a given action when it is able to match your pattern to the current record. For instance, suppose you want to use
awk, much as you would
grep, to find the word Linux in a file of text:
$ awk '/Linux/ { print $0; }' os.txt
OS: CentOS Linux (10.1.1.8)
OS: CentOS Linux (10.1.1.9)
OS: Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) (10.1.1.11)
OS: Elementary Linux (10.1.2.4)
OS: Elementary Linux (10.1.2.5)
OS: Elementary Linux (10.1.2.6)
For
awk, each line in the file is a record, and each word in a record is a field. By default, fields are separated by a space. You can change that with the
--field-separator option, which sets the
FS (field separator) variable to whatever you want it to be:
$ awk --field-separator ':' '/Linux/ { print $2; }' os.txt
CentOS Linux (10.1.1.8)
CentOS Linux (10.1.1.9)
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) (10.1.1.11)
Elementary Linux (10.1.2.4)
Elementary Linux (10.1.2.5)
Elementary Linux (10.1.2.6)
In this sample, there's an empty space before each listing because there's a blank space after each colon (
:) in the source text. This isn't
cut, though, so the field separator needn't be limited to one character:
$ awk --field-separator ': ' '/Linux/ { print $2; }' os.txt
CentOS Linux (10.1.1.8)
CentOS Linux (10.1.1.9)
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) (10.1.1.11)
Elementary Linux (10.1.2.4)
Elementary Linux (10.1.2.5)
Elementary Linux (10.1.2.6)
Functions in awk
You can build your own functions in
awk using this syntax:
name(parameters) { actions }
Functions are important because they allow you to write code once and reuse it throughout your work. When constructing one-liners, custom functions are a little less useful than they are in scripts, but
awk defines many functions for you already. They work basically the same as any function in any other language or spreadsheet: You learn the order that the function needs information from you, and you can feed it whatever you want to get the results.
There are functions to perform mathematical operations and string processing. The math ones are often fairly straightforward. You provide a number, and it crunches it:
$ awk 'BEGIN { print sqrt(1764); }'
42
String functions can be more complex but are well documented in the GNU awk manual. For example, the
split function takes an entity that
awk views as a single field and splits it into different parts. It requires a field, a variable to use as an array containing each part of the split, and the character you want to use as the delimiter.
Using the output of the previous examples, I know that there's an IP address at the very end of each record. In this case, I can send just the last field of a record to the
split function by referencing the variable
NF because it contains the number of fields (and the final field must be the highest number):
$ awk --field-separator ': ' '/Linux/ { split($NF, IP, "."); print "subnet: " IP[3]; }' os.txt
subnet: 1
subnet: 1
subnet: 1
subnet: 2
subnet: 2
subnet: 2
There are many more functions, and there's no reason to limit yourself to one per block of
awk code. You can construct complex pipelines with
awk in your terminal, or you can write
awk scripts to define and utilize your own functions.
Download the eBook
Learning
awk is mostly a matter of using
awk. Use it even if it means duplicating functionality you already have with
sed or
grep or
cut or
tr or any other perfectly valid commands. Once you get comfortable with it, you can write Bash functions that invoke your custom
awk commands for easier use. And eventually, you'll be able to write scripts to parse complex datasets.
Download our eBook to learn everything you need to know about
awk, and start using it today.
Comment now