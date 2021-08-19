Check free disk space in Linux with ncdu | Opensource.com

Check free disk space in Linux with ncdu

Get an interactive report about disk usage with the ncdu Linux command.

19 Aug 2021 Seth Kenlon (Red Hat) Feed 1 comment
Check disk usage
Computer users tend to amass a lot of data over the years, whether it's important personal projects, digital photos, videos, music, or code repositories. While hard drives tend to be pretty big these days, sometimes you have to step back and take stock of what you're actually storing on your drives. The classic Linux commands df and du are quick ways to gain insight about what's on your drive, and they provide a reliable report that's easy to parse and process. That's great for scripting and processing, but the human brain doesn't always respond well to hundreds of lines of raw data. In recognition of this, the ncdu command aims to provide an interactive report about the space you're using on your hard drive.

Installing ncdu on Linux

On Linux, you can install ncdu from your software repository. For instance, on Fedora or CentOS:

$ sudo dnf install ncdu

On BSD, you can use pkgsrc.

On macOS, you can install from MacPorts or HomeBrew.

Alternately, you can compile ncdu from source code.

Using ncdu

The interface of ncdu uses the ncurses library, which turns your terminal window into a rudimentary graphical application so you can use the Arrow keys to navigate visual menus.

That's one of the main appeals of ncdu, and what sets it apart from the original du command.

To get a complete listing of a directory, launch ncdu. It defaults to the current directory.

$ ncdu

ncdu 1.16 ~ Use the arrow keys to navigate, press ? for help                                                                   

--- /home/tux -----------------------------------------------

   22.1 GiB [##################] /.var                                                                                         

   19.0 GiB [###############   ] /Iso

   10.0 GiB [########          ] /.local

    7.9 GiB [######            ] /.cache

    3.8 GiB [###               ] /Downloads

    3.6 GiB [##                ] /.mail

    2.9 GiB [##                ] /Code

    2.8 GiB [##                ] /Documents

    2.3 GiB [#                 ] /Videos

[...]

The listing shows the largest directory first (in this example, that's the ~/.var directory, full of many many flatpaks).

Using the Arrow keys on your keyboard, you can navigate through the listing to move deeper into a directory so you can gain better insight into what's taking up the most space.

Get the size of a specific directory

You can run ncdu on an arbitrary directory by providing the path of a folder when launching it:

$ ncdu ~/chromiumos

Excluding directories

By default, ncdu includes everything it can, including symbolic links and pseudo-filesystems such as procfs and sysfs. You can exclude these with the --exclude-kernfs.

You can exclude arbitrary files and directories using the --exclude option, followed by a pattern to match.

$ ncdu --exclude ".var"

   19.0 GiB [##################] /Iso                                                                                          

   10.0 GiB [#########         ] /.local

    7.9 GiB [#######           ] /.cache

    3.8 GiB [###               ] /Downloads

[...]

Alternately, you can list files and directories to exclude in a file, and cite the file using the --exclude-from option:

$ ncdu --exclude-from myexcludes.txt /home/tux                                                                                     

   10.0 GiB [#########         ] /.local

    7.9 GiB [#######           ] /.cache

    3.8 GiB [###               ] /Downloads

[...]

Color scheme

You can add some color to ncdu with the --color dark option.

Including symlinks

The ncdu output treats symlinks literally, meaning that a symlink pointing to a 9 GB file takes up just 40 bytes.

$ ncdu ~/Iso

    9.3 GiB [##################]  CentOS-Stream-8-x86_64-20210427-dvd1.iso                                                     

@   0.0   B [                  ]  fake.iso

You can force ncdu to follow symlinks with the --follow-symlinks option:

$ ncdu --follow-symlinks ~/Iso

    9.3 GiB [##################]  fake.iso                                                                                     

    9.3 GiB [##################]  CentOS-Stream-8-x86_64-20210427-dvd1.iso

Disk usage

It's not fun to run out of disk space, so monitoring your disk usage is important. The ncdu command makes it easy and interactive. Try ncdu the next time you're curious about what you've got stored on your PC, or just to explore your filesystem in a new way.

Don Watkins
Don Watkins on 19 Aug 2021

Thanks for the article. I just installed 'ncdu' on Linux Mint. I'll give a try.

