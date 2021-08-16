Parse command-line arguments with argparse in Python

There are several third-party libraries for command-line argument parsing, but the standard library module argparse is no slouch either.

Without adding any more dependencies, you can write a nifty command-line tool with useful argument parsing.

Argument parsing in Python

When parsing command-line arguments with argparse , the first step is to configure an ArgumentParser object. This is often done at the global module scope since merely configuring the parser has no side effects.

import argparse



PARSER = argparse. ArgumentParser ( )

The most important method on ArgumentParser is .add_argument() . It has a few variants. By default, it adds an argument that expects a value.

PARSER. add_argument ( "--value" )

To see it in action, call the method .parse_args() :

PARSER. parse_args ( [ "--value" , "some-value" ] )

Namespace ( value = 'some-value' )

It's also possible to use the syntax with = :

PARSER. parse_args ( [ "--value=some-value" ] )

Namespace ( value = 'some-value' )

You can also specify a short "alias" for a shorter command line when typed into the prompt:

PARSER. add_argument ( "--thing" , "-t" )

It's possible to pass either the short option:

PARSER. parse_args ( "-t some-thing" . split ( ) )

Namespace ( value = None , thing = 'some-thing' )

or the long one:

PARSER. parse_args ( "--thing some-thing" . split ( ) )

Namespace ( value = None , thing = 'some-thing' )

Types

There are more types of arguments available. The two most popular ones, after the default, are boolean and counting. The booleans come with a variant that defaults to true, and one that defaults to false.

PARSER. add_argument ( "--active" , action = "store_true" )

PARSER. add_argument ( "--no-dry-run" , action = "store_false" , dest = "dry_run" )

PARSER. add_argument ( "--verbose" , "-v" , action = "count" )

This means that active is False unless --active is passed, and dry_run is True unless --no-dry-run is passed. Short options without value can be juxtaposed.

Passing all the arguments results in a non-default state:

PARSER. parse_args ( "--active --no-dry-run -vvvv" . split ( ) )

Namespace ( value = None , thing = None , active = True , dry_run = False , verbose = 4 )

The default is somewhat less exciting:

PARSER. parse_args ( "" . split ( ) )

Namespace ( value = None , thing = None , active = False , dry_run = True , verbose = None )

Subcommands

Though classic Unix commands "did one thing, and did it well," the modern tendency is to do "several closely related actions."

The examples of git , podman , and kubectl can show how popular the paradigm is. The argparse library supports that too:

MULTI_PARSER = argparse. ArgumentParser ( )

subparsers = MULTI_PARSER. add_subparsers ( )

get = subparsers. add_parser ( "get" )

get. add_argument ( "--name" )

get. set_defaults ( command = "get" )

search = subparsers. add_parser ( "search" )

search. add_argument ( "--query" )

search. set_defaults ( command = "search" )

MULTI_PARSER. parse_args ( "get --name awesome-name" . split ( ) )

Namespace ( name = 'awesome-name' , command = 'get' )

MULTI_PARSER. parse_args ( "search --query name~awesome" . split ( ) )

Namespace ( query = 'name~awesome' , command = 'search' )

Anatomy of a program

One way to use argparse is to structure the program as follows:

## my_package/__main__.py

import argparse

import sys



from my_package import toplevel



parsed_arguments = toplevel. PARSER . parse_args ( sys . argv [ 1 : ] )

toplevel. main ( parsed_arguments )

## my_package/toplevel.py



PARSER = argparse. ArgumentParser ( )

## .add_argument, etc.



def main ( parsed_args ) :



...



# do stuff with parsed_args

In this case, running the command is done with python -m my_package . Alternatively, you can use the console_scripts entry points in the package's setup.

Summary