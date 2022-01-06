Must-have open source cheat sheets for 2022

You can't remember every command or shortcut you need to use. We are all human. Usually, I keep notes on separate bits of paper and in notebooks. This has led to some serious dysfunction on my desk. There is some five years' worth of clutter in scribbled bits everywhere. 2021's cheat sheets will bring that clutter down a notch. From JavaScript to Linux, there's something in this list for you.

How to write your first JavaScript code

This article is for those first-timers out there who want to try learning a new language this year. Seth Kenlon covers installing JavaScript and getting started making a simple HTML page. While Seth explains that JavaScript isn't only for websites, all major web browsers do have a JavaScript engine to run your code. Throughout this walkthrough, Seth covers syntax, variables, and functions to get you started on your way to creating a new app. Finally, Seth covers the ability to go cross-platform with JavaScript before sharing the cheat sheet.

Linux Package management

Get started programming with DOS conio

In Chris Hermansen's article , we get a brief preview for usingbefore he shares his cheat sheet . Many people use Debian-based Linux daily at home and in the office. In this starter article, we get a sneak peek at what we can usefor, starting with usingto find software within the packaging system and also look into those packages' metadata with another command. Next, Chris covers if a package includes a file or package dependencies required during the install. Finally, Chris covers how to remove packages with thecommand. This thorough cheat sheet can give you more than your day-to-day package management with Linux. Ifisn't for you, you can check out the

Are you looking to get into DOS next year? If so, you're ready to create exciting new applications and Jim Hall has a cheat sheet for you. While defining conio in this article, Jim covers how to make your very own colorful text-based user interface before sharing the cheat sheet. Jim explains that you can do so much more with your apps that are more interactive and exciting. Now that you have this cheat sheet, you can create your own app using DOS conio .

Learn SQLite3

Work with this common database? Here's how you can be a power user with this cheat sheet. In this hands-on tutorial, Klaatu starts with installing and interacting with SQLite3, then creates a database with a table before sharing the cheat sheet. Klaatu also explains data types and the date timestamp function in a nice simple paragraph. Klaatu adds more detailed functions to this tutorial, including viewing tables, altering tables, and so much more. If you want to go forth and be powerful with your SQLite3 database or just want to learn how to use it, this cheat sheet is for you.

More Linux cheat sheets

While I've only scratched the surface with these cheat sheets, I would like to mention some honorable mentions that include cheat sheets for Linux by Seth Kenlon:

Seth's powerful use of grep is useful for every occasion.

The find command cheat sheet is especially helpful for when I don't want to spend a ton of time wandering around directories.

The wget cheat sheet is handy for those times you really need something from the internet.

Start 2022 with a look back on 2021

2021 was a stellar year for cheat sheets, many of which were about Linux, but others have taken it so far as to start you off with a brand new language. I urge you to print out these cheat sheets and start learning something new in 2022. We welcome authors of all experience levels, so tell us how you learned your new skills by sending us an article or cheat sheet idea.