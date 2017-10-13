Top 5: Open source Minecraft alternatives, Perl at 30, container security, and more

In this week's top 5, we look at Linux container security, the Perl community at 30, and more.

In this article, Opensource.com community moderator Ben Nuttall explains how to install Postgres on a Raspberry Pi, create a table, write simple queries, use the pgAdmin GUI, and interact with the database using Python.

Opensource.com editor Jason Baker with some of our favorite new guides, tips, and tutorials for OpenStack that we came across in the past month. Did we leave out a great one? Let us know in the comments below, and we'll consider adding it in our next edition.

Opensource.com editor Jason Baker says that there is no denying that Minecraft is a favorite game for millions. The game’s popularity has led to many attempts to recreate its look and feel in the form of open source software. If you’re interested in a free open source alternative, then you’ll want to read this article. Which one is your favorite, and which one did we leave off that you wish we had covered?

Community moderator Ruth Holloway brings us a detailed article about the 30-year history of Perl and the Perl community. Ruth writes: "Perl is about people. The people who create, maintain, support, and use Perl jointly create an environment where developers can learn and thrive, each working on the things that interest them." You will enjoy this article no matter where you are on your Perl journey.

Daniel Oh of Red Hat writes that you need to think about security throughout the layers of the solution stack before you deploy and run your container. In the article, Daniel says, "Try these 10 key elements to secure different layers of the container solution stack and different stages of the container lifecycle.”