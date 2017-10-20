Top 5: Arduino and Raspberry Pi-powered wall art, Linux terminal emulators, and more

In this week’s Top 5 we look at how to turn Arduino and Raspberry Pi into wall art, a project to help beginners learn Python, running DOS programs in Linux, and more.

Community moderator Joshua Pearce shares the great news that the United States government has decided to open source the System Advisory Model software. This will increase transparency, flexibility, and collaboration, which is a win-win for all.

New writer Zack Akil, a London-based software developer, hardware hacker, and machine learning enthusiast, brings us the fascinating story of how he combined a Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and open source code to create amazing wall art.

Columnist Seth Kenlon gives a step-by-step guide to learning Python by building a game. This is a great place to begin your Python programming journey, as Seth has provided all the details to ensure your success.

Jim Hall, an open source software developer and advocate, writes about how you can use QEMU and FreeDOS to run old MS-DOS programs in Linux. He has provided a step-by-step guide that will have you up and running your old favorites.

Opensource.com editor Jason Baker recaps the top 7 Linux terminal emulators in this article. Are you a system administrator, a Linux power user, or someone who spends a lot of time at the command line? Be sure to let us know your favorite in the comments.