Top 5 articles for the week of October 20, 2017

Top 5: Arduino and Raspberry Pi-powered wall art, Linux terminal emulators, and more

Take a look back at the week's top articles.

20 Oct 2017 Don Watkins Feed
Top 5 articles for the week of October 20, 2017
Image by : 

opensource.com

In this week’s Top 5 we look at how to turn Arduino and Raspberry Pi into wall art, a project to help beginners learn Python, running DOS programs in Linux, and more.

5. U.S. makes renewable energy software open source

Community moderator Joshua Pearce shares the great news that the United States government has decided to open source the System Advisory Model software. This will increase transparency, flexibility, and collaboration, which is a win-win for all.

4. How to use an Arduino and Raspberry Pi to turn a fiber-optic neural network into wall art

New writer Zack Akil, a London-based software developer, hardware hacker, and machine learning enthusiast, brings us the fascinating story of how he combined a Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and open source code to create amazing wall art.

3. Learn how to program in Python by building a simple dice game

Columnist Seth Kenlon gives a step-by-step guide to learning Python by building a game. This is a great place to begin your Python programming journey, as Seth has provided all the details to ensure your success.

2. How to run DOS programs in Linux

Jim Hall, an open source software developer and advocate, writes about how you can use QEMU and FreeDOS to run old MS-DOS programs in Linux. He has provided a step-by-step guide that will have you up and running your old favorites.

1. Top 7 open source terminal emulators for Linux

Opensource.com editor Jason Baker recaps the top 7 Linux terminal emulators in this article. Are you a system administrator, a Linux power user, or someone who spends a lot of time at the command line? Be sure to let us know your favorite in the comments.

Topics

Opensource.com community

About the author

Don Watkins - Educator, education technology specialist,  entrepreneur, open source advocate. M.A. in Educational Psychology, MSED in Educational Leadership, Linux system administrator, CCNA, virtualization using Virtual Box. Follow me at @Don_Watkins .
More about me

Recommended reading

Opensource.com Lightning Talks at All Things Open 2017
Opensource.com Lightning Talks at All Things Open 2017
Top 5 articles for the week of October 13, 2017
Top 5: Open source Minecraft alternatives, Perl at 30, container security, and more
Top 5 articles for the week of October 6, 2017
Top 5: Open source Gmail alternatives, managing containers with Ansible, and more
Top 10 and highlights: September review
Top 10 and highlights: September review
Open Jam, our open source game jam, kicks off this week
Open Jam, our open source game jam, kicks off this week
An October pumpkin spice-free preview and call for articles
An October pumpkin spice-free preview and call for articles

Comment now

Creative Commons License