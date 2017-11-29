How old is your oldest Linux install disk?
Nearly everyone still has a few old install disks sitting around. How old are yours?
How old is the oldest Linux install disk you own?
Letting go of old installation media can be hard. No, chances are you're never going to install an old distribution with a 2.2 series kernel ever again (or maybe you are, who knows?). But there's a certain nostalgia attached to the physical relics of your early days with computing, particularly if you managed to save your first Linux boot disk.So how long have you been holding on to your installers? Do you still have an install disk for which you no longer even have a computer that will read the disk? And if you do still have the appropriate disk reader, do you think your media aged gracefully enough to still work today?
For our purposes, we won't be picky about what we mean by disk. If you've got a floppy disk, CD-ROM, USB stick, or maybe something more exotic, it counts.
And if you've got an old install disk, manual, or other early Linux paraphernalia that you're particularly proud of, post a link to an image of it in the comments. We'd love to see what's in your collection.
Redhat 7.1 aka Seawolf is the oldest I have. I still think is was an almost perfect distro.
Soft Landing Systems 1.02 contains Kernel 0.99 pl 12. I downloaded the files via ftp and wrote them onto 5 1/4 inch diskettes during the fall of '92. They folded their tent later that year, so in '93 I switched to Slackware, which I am still using. I only have a couple of boxen that still have diskette drives in them.
I didn't start collecting Linux distributions until about 2003 when I started with Red Hat 8.0 and printed out the ENTIRE installation manual. That thing was so thick it filled a 3-ring binder and I only read a portion of that.
But when it came time to install I did the proverbial toss-the-book-over-my-shoulder, damned the backups and just installed it with crossed fingers and bated breath.
Now I just do that when I am switching distributions!
The oldest installation media that I currently own is the Pop!_OS 17.10 flash drive I got at All Things Open. All of the installation media from my earliest forays into Linux are long gone. There are times where I wish I had kept my Red Hat Linux 5.x retail boxes and the discs from the "send me all the Linux and BSD distributions" collections from Cheap Bytes, but I have no idea where I would store dozens of discs that I would never use.
Red Hat 6.1 on a CD-ROM.