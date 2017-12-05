November top articles and Opensource.com community update

November top 10 articles and Opensource.com community update

Here are a few highlights from last month.

Rikki Endsley 05 Dec 2017 Rikki Endsley (Red Hat) Feed
November top articles and Opensource.com community update
Image by : 
George Eastman House and Internet Archive Book Images. Modified by Opensource.com. CC BY-SA 4.0

We published 77 articles last month and welcomed 14 new authors. We also set a new record with 717,103 unique visitors.

Top 10 articles published in November

  1. Why Go is skyrocketing in popularity by Jeff Rouse
  2. Happy 60th birthday, Fortran by Ben Cotton (Community Moderator)
  3. 5 approaches to learning Python by Sophie Polson
  4. 7 tools for analyzing performance in Linux with bcc/BPF by Brendan Gregg
  5. What is the TensorFlow machine intelligence platform? by Amy Unruh
  6. Getting started with .NET for Linux by Don Schenck (Red Hat)
  7. How to use cron in Linux by David Both (Community Moderator)
  8. 3 open source alternatives to ArcGIS Desktop by Jason Baker (Red Hat)
  9. The politics of the Linux desktop by Mike Bursell (Red Hat)
  10. 5 open source fonts ideal for programming by Andrew Lekashman

Would you like to see your name in this list? Send us your story ideas.

Find us at KubeCon

Jason Baker and I will head south this week for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon in Austin, Texas. To learn more about Kubernetes, read our article collection.

2017 Open Source Yearbook

We've started publishing our 2017 Open Source Yearbook article collection. Be sure to look back at the 2016 and 2015 Open Source Yearbooks, too.

Topics

Opensource.com community

About the author

Rikki Endsley
Rikki Endsley - Rikki Endsley is a community manager for Opensource.com. In the past, she worked as the community evangelist on the Open Source and Standards (OSAS) team at Red Hat; a freelance tech journalist; community manager for the USENIX Association; associate publisher of Linux Pro Magazine, ADMIN, and Ubuntu User; and as the managing editor of Sys Admin magazine and UnixReview.com. Follow her on Twitter at: @rikkiends.
More about me

Recommended reading

Top 5 articles for the week of December 1, 2017
Top 5: Politics of the Linux desktop, learning Python with Pygame, and more
Top 5 articles for the week of November 24, 2017
Top 5: Learning Python, analyzing Linux performance with bcc/BPF, and more
A thousand thanks from Opensource.com
A thousand thanks from Opensource.com
Top 5 articles for the week of November 17, 2017
Top 5: Fortran turns 60, AutoCAD alternatives, and more
Top 5 articles for the week of November 10, 2017
Top 5: .NET for Linux, a guide to cron, GPL confusion, and more
October top articles and community update
October top articles and community update

Comment now

Creative Commons License