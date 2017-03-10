Top 5: Raspberry Pi and Arduino projects, JavaScript editors, and more

In this week's Top 5, we highlight terminal multiplexers, gardening, JavaScript editors, and a couple of Raspberry Pi projects.

Top 5 articles of the week

5. GNU Screen or tmux?

In this poll from editor Alex Sanchez, we ask which of the two leading terminal multiplexers you use. If you're not sure, check out the two introductory articles (GNU Screen, tmux) we've recently published and give them both a try.

4. Build a smart garden with these 3 DIY Arduino projects

The growing season is almost here for mid-latitude areas of the northern hemisphere. Editor Alex Sanchez covers three DIY projects to turn your garden into a smart garden.

3. Top 4 JavaScript code editors

Are you ready to write some JavaScript? If so, you'll want to check out Michael Garbade's introduction to the top four JavaScript code editors.

2. How to set up a personal web server with a Raspberry Pi

Mitchell McLaughlin provides detailed, step-by-step instructions on turning a Raspberry Pi into a personal web server. This is a great way to learn, keep control of your data, and save some money all at the same time.

1. How to build a Raspberry Pi home dashboard

In this article, Connor O'Callaghan shows how to use a Raspberry Pi to make a home dashboard. This project shows all of the important information: weather, news updates, transit schedules, and how many coffees Connor has had.