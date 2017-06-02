Top 5: Machine learning with Python, Arduino upgrades for your car, and more

In this week's Top 5, we highlight machines, machine learning, and learning. Plus there's a look at two of the most popular Linux desktop environments. Be sure to vote for your favorite in our poll.

Top 5 articles of the week

5. 7 cool KDE tweaks that will change your life

In this article, Community Moderator Seth Kenlon shares seven ways to customize your KDE desktop. If you're a KDE user like me, you'll want to check this out.

4. 5 myths busted: Using open source in higher education

Have you ever heard someone say, "It's impossible to do X with Linux"? This is the story of how Kyle R. Conway busted the myths about open source and used Linux to finish his PhD in fine arts.

3. 11 reasons to use the GNOME 3 desktop environment for Linux

Desktop environments are a personal choice. In this article, Community Moderator David Both shares what he loved after giving GNOME 3 a try.

2. 5 Arduino projects to upgrade your car

Cars aren't just for analogies anymore. Opensource.com's Alex Sanchez shares five projects that you can use to make your ride a little sweeter.

1. Get started with machine learning using Python

Machine learning is an in-demand skill to add to your resume. Dr. Michael Garbade walks through steps for wading into machine learning with the help of Python.

Honorable mention

Tinkering with OpenShot for video editing

Want to edit your own videos with open source tools? Jeff Macharyas gives an introduction to the OpenShot video editing program. Maybe you can make your own Top 5 video!