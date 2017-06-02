Top 5 articles of the week for June 2

About the author

Ben Cotton - Ben Cotton is a meteorologist by training and a high-performance computing engineer by trade. Ben works as a technical evangelist at Cycle Computing. He is a Fedora user and contributor, co-founded a local open source meetup group, and is a member of the Open Source Initiative and a supporter of Software Freedom Conservancy. Find him on Twitter (@FunnelFiasco) or at
» More about me

Top 5: Machine learning with Python, Arduino upgrades for your car, and more

Posted 02 Jun 2017 Ben CottonFeed
Top 5 articles of the week
Image by : 

opensource.com

In this week's Top 5, we highlight machines, machine learning, and learning. Plus there's a look at two of the most popular Linux desktop environments. Be sure to vote for your favorite in our poll.

Top 5 articles of the week

5. 7 cool KDE tweaks that will change your life 

In this article, Community Moderator Seth Kenlon shares seven ways to customize your KDE desktop. If you're a KDE user like me, you'll want to check this out.

4. 5 myths busted: Using open source in higher education

Have you ever heard someone say, "It's impossible to do X with Linux"? This is the story of how Kyle R. Conway busted the myths about open source and used Linux to finish his PhD in fine arts.

3. 11 reasons to use the GNOME 3 desktop environment for Linux

Desktop environments are a personal choice. In this article, Community Moderator David Both shares what he loved after giving GNOME 3 a try.

2. 5 Arduino projects to upgrade your car

Cars aren't just for analogies anymore. Opensource.com's Alex Sanchez shares five projects that you can use to make your ride a little sweeter.

1. Get started with machine learning using Python

Machine learning is an in-demand skill to add to your resume. Dr. Michael Garbade walks through steps for wading into machine learning with the help of Python.

Honorable mention

Tinkering with OpenShot for video editing

Want to edit your own videos with open source tools? Jeff Macharyas gives an introduction to the OpenShot video editing program. Maybe you can make your own Top 5 video!

Creative Commons License

Tags

Opensource.com community

About the author

Ben Cotton - Ben Cotton is a meteorologist by training and a high-performance computing engineer by trade. Ben works as a technical evangelist at Cycle Computing. He is a Fedora user and contributor, co-founded a local open source meetup group, and is a member of the Open Source Initiative and a supporter of Software Freedom Conservancy. Find him on Twitter (@FunnelFiasco) or at
» More about me

Recommended reading

Opensource.com preview for June
One entertaining series, two special anniversaries, and more in June
Top 5 articles of the week
Top 5: Internet-in-a-Box on the Raspberry Pi, strengths of the D programming language, and more
Top 5 articles of the week
Top 5: Get started with bash scripting, tips for JSON in MySQL, and more
Win a free mechanical keyboard in our latest giveaway
Win a free mechanical keyboard in our latest giveaway
Top 5: Building great CLIs, an open source 2D gaming engine, and more
Top 5: Building great CLIs, an open source 2D gaming engine, and more
O'Reilly Safari Giveaway
Win an O'Reilly Safari subscription and free eBooks

Comment now