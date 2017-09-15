Top 5 articles for the week of September 15, 2017

Top 5: Coaching football with AI, a guide to logging in Python, and more

We round up five of the week's most popular articles.

15 Sep 2017 Don Watkins Feed
Image by : 

opensource.com

In this week's top 5, we take a look at an AI project used to call football plays, logging in Python, and more.

This week's top articles

5. Essential open source software for running your small business

Community Moderator Scott Nesbitt has a raft of open source tools to help you get a leg up with your new business venture. You don’t want to miss all of his suggestions.

4. An intro to using eBPF to filter packets in the Linux kernel

Linux Kernel Developer, Pratyush Anand with an in depth look at Extended Berkley Packet filtering and how this tool helps with kernel debugging, tracing and performance issues.

3. An introduction to representation learning

Senior Software Engineer, Michael Alcorn provides great examples of the complexity of data available to many companies today and the daunting task of making sense of it. Are you interested in data science? This article is a primer.

2. A guide to logging in Python

Senior Software Developer, Mario Corchero writes that there’s nothing worse as a developer than trying to figure out why your application is not working. This article looks at Python's logging module, its design, and ways to adapt it for more complex use cases.

1. Coaching football with AI

Can combining artificial intelligence, advanced statistics, and player data into a gridiron Q-learning algorithm result in better play calls? Software engineer Michael A. Alcorn tackles that question with this unique artificial intelligence project.

About the author

Don Watkins - Educator, education technology specialist,  entrepreneur, open source advocate. M.A. in Educational Psychology, MSED in Educational Leadership, Linux system administrator, CCNA, virtualization using Virtual Box. Follow me at @Don_Watkins .
More about me

