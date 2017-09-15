Top 5: Coaching football with AI, a guide to logging in Python, and more

In this week's top 5, we take a look at an AI project used to call football plays, logging in Python, and more.

This week's top articles

Community Moderator Scott Nesbitt has a raft of open source tools to help you get a leg up with your new business venture. You don’t want to miss all of his suggestions.

Linux Kernel Developer, Pratyush Anand with an in depth look at Extended Berkley Packet filtering and how this tool helps with kernel debugging, tracing and performance issues.

Senior Software Engineer, Michael Alcorn provides great examples of the complexity of data available to many companies today and the daunting task of making sense of it. Are you interested in data science? This article is a primer.

Senior Software Developer, Mario Corchero writes that there’s nothing worse as a developer than trying to figure out why your application is not working. This article looks at Python's logging module, its design, and ways to adapt it for more complex use cases.

Can combining artificial intelligence, advanced statistics, and player data into a gridiron Q-learning algorithm result in better play calls? Software engineer Michael A. Alcorn tackles that question with this unique artificial intelligence project.