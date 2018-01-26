Top 5 articles for the week of January 26, 2018
Top 5: 6 desktop email clients, the cp command, a DeLorean that runs Perl, and more
Take a look back at a few of the week's top articles.
In this week's top 5, we take a look at the top 6 desktop email clients, the cp command, a DeLorean that runs Perl, and more. Ready? Let's get started!
Top 5 posts
5. Top 4 open source alternatives to Google Analytics
Analytics geeks unite! Community moderator Scott Nesbitt shares four versatile web analytics tools for your business. Charts, graphs, and stats, oh my!
4. Moving to Linux from dated Windows machines
Enjoy this tale about the decision to adopt Linux when an older Windows machine started falling behind by author Michael Korotaev. This reminds me that I desperately need to do this for my mom's clunky desktop—the version of Windows shall remain nameless to protect the innocent.
3. My DeLorean runs Perl
OK, how radical is this? Does your ride have an in-dash computer written in Perl? Michael Conrad shares his signature hobby project, a computerized instrument cluster for his car, and this article will make you want to upgrade your in-dash experience. And be sure to check out his sweet custom license plate.
2. Two great uses for the cp command: Bash shortcuts
Community moderator Chris Hermansen shares how to streamline the backup and synchronize functions of the cp command. You'll definitely want this advice for your Bash utility belt.
1. Top 6 open source desktop email clients
Author Jason Baker asks us which open source desktop email client is our favorite and claims that desktop clients don't seem to be going away anytime soon. Don't worry, Outlook had a zero chance of winning this poll.
Honorable mention: 2018 People's Choice Awards: Cast your vote
Celebrate our eight-year anniversary by voting for our People's Choice Award! Voting ends Wednesday, January 31.
