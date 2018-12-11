Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
Top open source conferences in 2019
40 top Linux and open source conferences in 2019
We've rounded up a few favorite picks for conferences to attend in 2019.
Get the newsletter
Every year Opensource.com editors, writers, and readers attend open source-related conference and events hosted around the world. As we started planning our 2019 schedules, we rounded up a few top picks for the year.
Which conferences do you plan to attend in 2019? If you don't see your conference on this list, be sure to tell us about it in the comments and add it to our community conference calendar. (And for more events to attend, check out The Enterprisers Project list of business leadership conferences worth exploring in 2019.)
Are you proposing a talk for a 2019 event? Maybe the topic would also make a great article for Opensource.com. Send your story idea to us at open@opensource.com. Check the links at the bottom of this page for lots of examples from 2018 events.
linux.conf.au (LCA)
Christchurch, New Zealand
January 21 – 25, 2019
The Linux of Things-themed event will explore the use of free open source software and hardware for internet of things devices, along with security concerns, privacy, and legal aspects, environmental impacts, everyday communication, health, ethics, and more.
DevConf.cz
Brno, Czechia
January 25 – 27, 2019
A free Red Hat-sponsored community conference for developers, admins, DevOps engineers, testers, documentation writers and other contributors to open source technologies such as Linux, middleware, virtualization, storage, cloud, and mobile where FLOSS communities sync, share, and hack on upstream projects together.
FOSDEM
Brussels, Belgium
February 2 - 3, 2019
FOSDEM is a free event for software developers to meet, share ideas, and collaborate.
PyCon Namibia 2019
Windhoek, Namibia
February 19 - 22, 2019
Namibia's international open source software conference returns for its fifth edition.
PyCascades 2019
Seattle, WA, USA
February 23 - 25, 2019
PyCascades is a two-day Python conference held in the scenic coastal city of Seattle, Washington (USA).
SCALE 17x
Pasadena, CA, USA
March 7 - 10, 2019
SCaLE is the largest community-run open-source and free software conference in North America. It is held annually in the greater Los Angeles area.
Open Source Leadership Summit
Half Moon Bay, CA, USA
March 12 - 14, 2019
The Linux Foundation's Open Source Leadership Summit is where industry leaders convene to drive digital transformation with open source technologies and learn how to collaboratively manage the largest shared technology investment of our time.
Chemnitz, Germany
Annual Linux and free (libre) software event
Prague, Czech Republic
March 20 - 22, 2019
Netdev 0x13 is a conference of the netdev community, by the netdev community, for the netdev community. The focus is on Linux kernel networking and user space utilization of the interfaces to the Linux kernel networking subsystem.
PyCon SK 2019
Bratislava, Slovakia
March 22 - 25, 2019
The PyCon SK 2019 conference, which will take place in Bratislava, is the annual gathering for the community using and developing the open source Python programming language. It is organized by the volunteers from the SPy o.z., civic association dedicated to advancing and promoting Python and other open source technologies and ideas.
LibrePlanet
Boston, MA, USA
March 23 - 24, 2019
LibrePlanet is an annual conference hosted by the Free Software Foundation for free software enthusiasts and anyone who cares about the intersection of technology and social justice.
Open edX
San Diego, CA, USA
March 26 - 29, 2019
The Open edX Conference is produced in collaboration with the Open edX community to discuss topics such as the Open edX learning platform, new research in online learning best practices, and new approaches to collaborative learning.
FLISoL
Locations across Latin America
April 27, 2019
Annual Latin American free software installation festival
OpenStack Summit
Denver, CO, USA
April 29 - May 5, 2019
In addition to OpenStack-related sessions, the event features Kata Containers, Ansible, Ceph, Kubernetes, ONAP, and more projects. Featured topics include CI/CD, container infrastructure, edge computing, HPC/GPU/AI, open source community, private and hybrid cloud, public cloud, telecom and NFV.
PyCon USA
Cleveland, OH, USA
May 1 - 9, 2019
The PyCon 2019 conference, which will take place in Cleveland, is the largest annual gathering for the community using and developing the open-source Python programming language. It is produced and underwritten by the Python Software Foundation, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing and promoting Python.
Red Hat Summit 2019
Boston, MA, USA
May 7 - 9, 2019
Red Hat Summit is an open source technology event to showcase the latest and greatest in cloud computing, platform, virtualization, middleware, storage, and systems management technologies.
Libre Graphics Meeting
Saarbruecken, Germany
May 29 - June 2, 2019
The Libre Graphics Meeting (LGM) is an annual meeting on free and open source software for graphics.
OSCON
Portand, OR, USA
July 15 - 18, 2019
OSCON focuses on leading-edge software development incorporating AI, cloud technology, and distributed computing.
Open Source Summit Japan
Tokyo, Japan
July 17 - 19, 2019
Open Source Summit Japan is a conference for technologists and open source industry leaders to collaborate and share information, learn about the latest in open source technologies and find out how to gain a competitive advantage by using innovative open solutions.
GopherCon USA
San Diego, CA, USA
July 24 - 27, 2019
North American event dedicated to the Go programming language
PyCon AU 2019
Sydney, Australia
August 2 - 7, 2019
PyCon Australia (PyCon AU) is the national conference for the Python Programming Community, bringing together professional, student, and enthusiast developers with a love for developing with Python.
Open Source Summit North America
San Diego, CA, USA
August 21 - 23, 2019
Open Source Summit is a conference for developers, architects and other technologists—as well as open source community and industry leaders—to collaborate, share information, learn about the latest technologies, and gain a competitive advantage by using innovative open solutions.
All Things Open
Raleigh, NC, USA
October 13 - 15, 2019
A conference exploring open source, open tech and open web in the enterprise
LISA19
Portland, OR, USA
October 28 - 30, 2019
LISA is the premier conference for operations professionals, where sysadmins, systems engineers, IT operations professionals, SRE practitioners, developers, IT managers, and academic researchers share real-world knowledge about designing, building, securing, and maintaining the critical systems of our interconnected world.
KubeCon+CloudNativeCon
San Diego, CA, USA
November 18 - 21, 2019
The Cloud Native Computing FoundationÕs flagship conference gathers adopters and technologists from leading open source and cloud native communities.
Devopsdays
Location: Around the world
Dates: Year-round
Devopsdays is a worldwide series of technical conferences covering topics of software development, IT infrastructure operations, and the intersection between them. Each event is run by volunteers from the local area.
Embedded Recipes
Paris, France
Dates: TBD
The open source embedded conference
EuroPython
Location: TBD
Dates: TBD
The European Python Conference
FISL 19
Porto Alegre, Brazil
Dates: TBD
International free software conference
GopherCon BR
Florian—polis, Brazil
Dates: TBD
Latin American event dedicated to the Go programming language
Kernel Recipes
Paris, France
Dates: TBD
Informal conference about the Linux kernel
LatinoWare 16
Foz do Iguau, Brazil
Dates: TBD
Latin American FOSS conference
LVEE
Grodno, Belarus
Dates: TBD
International conference of developers and users of free / open source software
Ohio Linux Fest
Columbus, OH, USA
Dates: TBD
The Ohio LinuxFest is a grassroots conference for the GNU/Linux/Open Source Software/Free Software community that started in 2003 as a large inter-LUG (Linux User Group) meeting and has grown steadily since. It is a place for the community to gather and share information about Linux and Open Source Software.
Open Hardware Summit
Location: TBD
Dates: TBD
The Open Hardware Summit is the annual conference organized by the Open Source Hardware Association a 501(c)(3) not for profit charity. It is the world's first comprehensive conference on open hardware; a venue and community in which we discuss and draw attention to the rapidly growing Open Source Hardware movement.
ORConf
City TBD, Europe
Dates: TBD
ORConf is an annual conference for open source digital, semiconductor and embedded systems designers and users.
OWASP AppSec EU
City TBD, Europe
Dates: TBD
An application security conference for European developers and security experts
SeaGL
Seattle, WA, USA
Dates: TBD
SeaGL is a grassroots technical conference dedicated to spreading awareness and knowledge about the GNU/Linux community and free/libre/open-source software/hardware.
SouthEast LinuxFest
Charlotte, NC, USA
Dates: TBD
The SouthEast LinuxFest is a community event for anyone who wants to learn more about Linux and open source Software. It is part educational conference and part social gathering. Like Linux itself, it is shared with attendees of all skill levels to communicate tips and ideas, and to benefit all who use Linux and open source Software.
OWASP AppSec USA
City TBD, USA
Dates: TBD
An application security conference for developers and security experts
2 Comments
Thanks for including Libre Graphics Meeting, Rikki!
My pleasure! I wish I could have included every great Linux and open source event, but I had to cut it off somewhere. Maybe folks will help expand this list by adding events to our community calendar, too.