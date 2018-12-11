40 top Linux and open source conferences in 2019

Every year Opensource.com editors, writers, and readers attend open source-related conference and events hosted around the world. As we started planning our 2019 schedules, we rounded up a few top picks for the year.

Which conferences do you plan to attend in 2019? If you don't see your conference on this list, be sure to tell us about it in the comments and add it to our community conference calendar. (And for more events to attend, check out The Enterprisers Project list of business leadership conferences worth exploring in 2019.)

Are you proposing a talk for a 2019 event? Maybe the topic would also make a great article for Opensource.com. Send your story idea to us at open@opensource.com. Check the links at the bottom of this page for lots of examples from 2018 events.

linux.conf.au (LCA)

Christchurch, New Zealand

January 21 – 25, 2019

The Linux of Things-themed event will explore the use of free open source software and hardware for internet of things devices, along with security concerns, privacy, and legal aspects, environmental impacts, everyday communication, health, ethics, and more.

DevConf.cz

Brno, Czechia

January 25 – 27, 2019

A free Red Hat-sponsored community conference for developers, admins, DevOps engineers, testers, documentation writers and other contributors to open source technologies such as Linux, middleware, virtualization, storage, cloud, and mobile where FLOSS communities sync, share, and hack on upstream projects together.

FOSDEM

Brussels, Belgium

February 2 - 3, 2019

FOSDEM is a free event for software developers to meet, share ideas, and collaborate.

PyCon Namibia 2019

Windhoek, Namibia

February 19 - 22, 2019

Namibia's international open source software conference returns for its fifth edition.

PyCascades 2019

Seattle, WA, USA

February 23 - 25, 2019

PyCascades is a two-day Python conference held in the scenic coastal city of Seattle, Washington (USA).

SCALE 17x

Pasadena, CA, USA

March 7 - 10, 2019

SCaLE is the largest community-run open-source and free software conference in North America. It is held annually in the greater Los Angeles area.

Open Source Leadership Summit

Half Moon Bay, CA, USA

March 12 - 14, 2019

The Linux Foundation's Open Source Leadership Summit is where industry leaders convene to drive digital transformation with open source technologies and learn how to collaboratively manage the largest shared technology investment of our time.

March 16 - 17, 2019

Annual Linux and free (libre) software event

NetDev

Prague, Czech Republic

March 20 - 22, 2019

Netdev 0x13 is a conference of the netdev community, by the netdev community, for the netdev community. The focus is on Linux kernel networking and user space utilization of the interfaces to the Linux kernel networking subsystem. Netdev 0x13 is a conference of the netdev community, by the netdev community, for the netdev community. The focus is on Linux kernel networking and user space utilization of the interfaces to the Linux kernel networking subsystem.

PyCon SK 2019

Bratislava, Slovakia

March 22 - 25, 2019

The PyCon SK 2019 conference, which will take place in Bratislava, is the annual gathering for the community using and developing the open source Python programming language. It is organized by the volunteers from the SPy o.z., civic association dedicated to advancing and promoting Python and other open source technologies and ideas.

LibrePlanet

Boston, MA, USA

March 23 - 24, 2019

LibrePlanet is an annual conference hosted by the Free Software Foundation for free software enthusiasts and anyone who cares about the intersection of technology and social justice.

Open edX

San Diego, CA, USA

March 26 - 29, 2019

The Open edX Conference is produced in collaboration with the Open edX community to discuss topics such as the Open edX learning platform, new research in online learning best practices, and new approaches to collaborative learning.

FLISoL

Locations across Latin America

April 27, 2019

Annual Latin American free software installation festival

OpenStack Summit

Denver, CO, USA

April 29 - May 5, 2019

In addition to OpenStack-related sessions, the event features Kata Containers, Ansible, Ceph, Kubernetes, ONAP, and more projects. Featured topics include CI/CD, container infrastructure, edge computing, HPC/GPU/AI, open source community, private and hybrid cloud, public cloud, telecom and NFV.

PyCon USA

Cleveland, OH, USA

May 1 - 9, 2019

The PyCon 2019 conference, which will take place in Cleveland, is the largest annual gathering for the community using and developing the open-source Python programming language. It is produced and underwritten by the Python Software Foundation, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing and promoting Python.

Red Hat Summit 2019

Boston, MA, USA

May 7 - 9, 2019

Red Hat Summit is an open source technology event to showcase the latest and greatest in cloud computing, platform, virtualization, middleware, storage, and systems management technologies.

Libre Graphics Meeting

Saarbruecken, Germany

May 29 - June 2, 2019

The Libre Graphics Meeting (LGM) is an annual meeting on free and open source software for graphics.

OSCON

Portand, OR, USA

July 15 - 18, 2019

OSCON focuses on leading-edge software development incorporating AI, cloud technology, and distributed computing.

Open Source Summit Japan

Tokyo, Japan

July 17 - 19, 2019

Open Source Summit Japan is a conference for technologists and open source industry leaders to collaborate and share information, learn about the latest in open source technologies and find out how to gain a competitive advantage by using innovative open solutions.

GopherCon USA

San Diego, CA, USA

July 24 - 27, 2019

North American event dedicated to the Go programming language

PyCon AU 2019

Sydney, Australia

August 2 - 7, 2019

PyCon Australia (PyCon AU) is the national conference for the Python Programming Community, bringing together professional, student, and enthusiast developers with a love for developing with Python.

Open Source Summit North America

San Diego, CA, USA

August 21 - 23, 2019

Open Source Summit is a conference for developers, architects and other technologists—as well as open source community and industry leaders—to collaborate, share information, learn about the latest technologies, and gain a competitive advantage by using innovative open solutions.

All Things Open

Raleigh, NC, USA

October 13 - 15, 2019

A conference exploring open source, open tech and open web in the enterprise

LISA19

Portland, OR, USA

October 28 - 30, 2019

LISA is the premier conference for operations professionals, where sysadmins, systems engineers, IT operations professionals, SRE practitioners, developers, IT managers, and academic researchers share real-world knowledge about designing, building, securing, and maintaining the critical systems of our interconnected world.

KubeCon+CloudNativeCon

San Diego, CA, USA

November 18 - 21, 2019

The Cloud Native Computing FoundationÕs flagship conference gathers adopters and technologists from leading open source and cloud native communities.

Devopsdays

Location: Around the world

Dates: Year-round

Devopsdays is a worldwide series of technical conferences covering topics of software development, IT infrastructure operations, and the intersection between them. Each event is run by volunteers from the local area.

Embedded Recipes

Paris, France

Dates: TBD

The open source embedded conference

EuroPython

Location: TBD

Dates: TBD

The European Python Conference

FISL 19

Porto Alegre, Brazil

Dates: TBD

International free software conference

GopherCon BR

Florian—polis, Brazil

Dates: TBD

Latin American event dedicated to the Go programming language

Kernel Recipes

Paris, France

Dates: TBD

Informal conference about the Linux kernel

LatinoWare 16

Foz do Iguau, Brazil

Dates: TBD

Latin American FOSS conference

LVEE

Grodno, Belarus

Dates: TBD

International conference of developers and users of free / open source software

Ohio Linux Fest

Columbus, OH, USA

Dates: TBD

The Ohio LinuxFest is a grassroots conference for the GNU/Linux/Open Source Software/Free Software community that started in 2003 as a large inter-LUG (Linux User Group) meeting and has grown steadily since. It is a place for the community to gather and share information about Linux and Open Source Software.

Open Hardware Summit

Location: TBD

Dates: TBD

The Open Hardware Summit is the annual conference organized by the Open Source Hardware Association a 501(c)(3) not for profit charity. It is the world's first comprehensive conference on open hardware; a venue and community in which we discuss and draw attention to the rapidly growing Open Source Hardware movement.

ORConf

City TBD, Europe

Dates: TBD

ORConf is an annual conference for open source digital, semiconductor and embedded systems designers and users.

OWASP AppSec EU

City TBD, Europe

Dates: TBD

An application security conference for European developers and security experts

SeaGL

Seattle, WA, USA

Dates: TBD

SeaGL is a grassroots technical conference dedicated to spreading awareness and knowledge about the GNU/Linux community and free/libre/open-source software/hardware.

SouthEast LinuxFest

Charlotte, NC, USA

Dates: TBD

The SouthEast LinuxFest is a community event for anyone who wants to learn more about Linux and open source Software. It is part educational conference and part social gathering. Like Linux itself, it is shared with attendees of all skill levels to communicate tips and ideas, and to benefit all who use Linux and open source Software.

OWASP AppSec USA

City TBD, USA

Dates: TBD

An application security conference for developers and security experts

