Linux vs. Unix, cleaning up data in the command line, 15 books for kids, and more must-reads
Last week, an article on Linux vs. Unix was our most popular read. See what else Opensource.com readers were into:
- Linux vs. Unix: What's the difference?, by Phil Estes
- Advanced use of the less text file viewer in Linux, by Yedidyah Bar David
- How to clean up your data in the command line, by Bob Mesibov
- 15 books for kids whom (you want to) love Linux and open source, by Jen Wike Huger
- We're giving away a Linux-ready laptop from System76, by Alex Sanchez
- Open source image recognition with Luminoth, by Agustin Azzinnari
- An introduction to cryptography and public key infrastructure, by Alex Wood
- How to dual-boot Linux and Windows, by Jay LaCroix
- 4 Markdown-powered slide generators, by Scott Nesbitt
- How insecure is your router?, by Mike Bursell
