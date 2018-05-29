Linux vs. Unix, cleaning up data in the command line, 15 books for kids, and more must-reads

Linux vs. Unix, cleaning up data in the command line, 15 books for kids, and more must-reads

Our most popular reads last week included a comparison of Linux and Unix, an article on open source image recognition with Luminoth, and a how-to for dual-booting Linux and Windows. See what else readers were excited about May 21-27.

29 May 2018 Rikki Endsley (Red Hat) Feed
stack of books
Image credits : 

Flickr, CC BY 2.0, Modified by Jen Wike Huger

Get the newsletter

Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.

Last week, an article on Linux vs. Unix was our most popular read. See what else Opensource.com readers were into:

  1. Linux vs. Unix: What's the difference?, by Phil Estes
  2. Advanced use of the less text file viewer in Linux, by Yedidyah Bar David
  3. How to clean up your data in the command line, by Bob Mesibov
  4. 15 books for kids whom (you want to) love Linux and open source, by Jen Wike Huger
  5. We're giving away a Linux-ready laptop from System76, by Alex Sanchez
  6. Open source image recognition with Luminoth, by Agustin Azzinnari
  7. An introduction to cryptography and public key infrastructure, by Alex Wood
  8. How to dual-boot Linux and Windows, by Jay LaCroix
  9. 4 Markdown-powered slide generators, by Scott Nesbitt
  10. How insecure is your router?, by Mike Bursell

The Science of Collective Discovery

Learn how citizen scientists are using open hardware to make groundbreaking discoveries in the latest Open Source Stories documentary:

Call for articles

We want to see your Linux command-line and open source programming-related story ideas. Send article proposals, along with brief outlines, to rikki@opensource.com.

Stay up on what's going on with Opensource.com by subscribing to our highlights newsletter.

Check out the editorial calendar for a preview of what's ahead. Got a story idea? Send us a proposal!

Available now: DevOps hiring guide

Hiring for DevOps talent presents its own challenges. Our new DevOps hiring guide will help you navigate the unique dynamics when building your DevOps team.

Free 2017 Open Source Yearbook

Our third annual open source community yearbook rounds up the top projects, technologies, and stories from 2017.

Topics

Opensource.com community

About the author

Rikki Endsley - Rikki Endsley is a community manager and editor for Opensource.com. In the past, she worked as the community evangelist on the Open Source and Standards (OSAS) team at Red Hat; a freelance tech journalist; community manager for the USENIX Association; associate publisher of Linux Pro Magazine, ADMIN, and Ubuntu User; and as the managing editor of Sys Admin magazine and UnixReview.com. Follow her on Twitter at: @rikkiends.
More about me

Recommended reading

top 10
Git, Python web frameworks, AI, machine learning, Android, Linux, and more must-reads
open source button on keyboard
17 tech books, 4 fabulous Firefox extensions, Linux tricks, Buildah, Ansible, and other hot reads

Resetting lost Linux root passwords, a history of bad passwords, Python, Ruby, classroom solutions, and more
clouds in a blue sky
Top 10 April must-reads: Git tips, essential Linux commands, how Netflix does failovers, and more
stack of books
17 books for Linux and open source fans
CPU utilization is wrong, top Blender video tutorials, Python, Linux, Pidgin, and more
CPU utilization, top Blender video tutorials, Python, Linux, Stratis, Pidgin, and more

Comment now

Creative Commons License