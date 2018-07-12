Which email client do you prefer?

There are no shortage of options when it comes to open source email clients. Which is your favorite?

Opensource.com
12 Jul 2018
What kind of email client do you prefer? (Tell us which specific client in the comments below)

Love it or hate it, for most of us, email is indispensable. And despite years of being told about the next big thing that's here to replace it, email doesn't appear to be going away any time soon.

One of the advantages that email has over many other forms of communication is that it's only defined by standards and protocols. If you can build a client that meets those specs, congratulations, you can send and receive email. You don't need permission from the Acme Email Corporation to play the game (although they could conceivably control whether or not you're allowed to communicate with users on their system).

Email's decentralized nature makes it a fundamental part of the free and open internet. And because of this, there are a ton of clients to choose from, including several great open source choices. We've compiled lists of some of our favorites.

Which email client is your favorite? Why would you recommend it to others? We're interested in updating our own recommendations, but we need your help. Which open source email client should we try out next? In particular, are there any new great clients for those of us working primarily in a Linux terminal?

Let us know your preferences in the comments below.

8 Comments

victorhck
Victorhck on 12 Jul 2018

Thunderbird make it easy to me!
Greetings

murph
Bob Murphy on 12 Jul 2018

I'd love to use a desktop GUI, but work doesn't allow. I'm web based most of the time.

Massimo Luciani
Massimo Luciani on 12 Jul 2018

Thunderbird has all I need.

Mark Galassi
Mark Galassi on 12 Jul 2018

I read email in emacs with the gnus client and the nnimap back end

Tim Apple
Tim Apple on 12 Jul 2018

I've used all of them...thunderbird is still the best on the Desktop. I'm a Fastmail user so I just use their mobile client.

Juha T
Juha T on 12 Jul 2018

I have discovered Mailspring recently and I like it, especially the unified inbox since I have several mail accounts.

Morten M
Morten M on 12 Jul 2018

Mutt is my favourite email client.

closethipster
Step Schwarz on 12 Jul 2018

I'm using Evolution to manage a couple different accounts. Feels very GNOME-y so the experience is very nice on Fedora.

