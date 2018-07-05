Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
How do you keep your Linux skills strong?
With so many options to choose from, there's not excuse for not keeping your skills fresh.
No matter how experienced you are, if you don't make an effort to keep your skills sharp and pay attention to changes in the tools you use, you're going to miss out.
Whether you're a Linux beginner or a seasoned pro, it's important to take the time to regularly learn and practice. And while there are tons of great options for keeping your Linux experience fresh, your skills aren't going to magically improve themselves. You've got to do the work.
So what's your preferred method of learning? Take the poll, but let us know in the comments below, too.
Are you a book learner? Is reading documentation your thing, or perhaps websites like this one with how-tos and tutorials? If you have access to them, training and certification resources can be enormously helpful, too.
Whatever your preference, let us know why it's your favorite. And happy learning!
6 Comments
It's a mix of all these 6 choiches.
The major activity is reading online sources, i've a lot of rss sources and some newsletters, but when the topic is big and new (ie containers) i prefer to read a book (epub format).
Sometimes i attend to meetups, sometimes i've taken certification (for work/HR purpose), and sometimes i do some test on my vm lab.
Pretty much all of the above, but I learn the most when I am teaching others. When I wrote courses and taught them in the classroom I learned because I needed to research questions the students would bring up in class. And there were always questions I could not answer.
Now, I learn the most when writing books. I had to do an immense amount of research for my book, "The Linux Philosophy for SysAdmins," which will be out this autumn. I am already deep into research for my next book and I am learning even more.
You are never too old to learn new things.
THIS! All of the above as well as teaching. I REALLY miss teaching on a daily basis, standing in front of a room full of blank stares when you see it... the almost physically visible lightbulb flash over someones head like in a cartoon. They got it! Not only is that one of the most rewarding experiences ever, but you know that you are about to have to step up your game because they are going to be coming at you hard & heavy with questions. I have never learned more, worked harder or been more rewarded in anything I have ever done than when I was teaching.
It is harder for me to keep my skills strong since I'm in management but as soon as I get home, I'm working through projects or digging into something new on my home lab. Whether I am implementing something from an article on opensource.com or elsewhere on my RSS feed, working examples from a book, watching YouTube videos or just tinkering, continuous practice & learning is the only way to stay sharp. Especially when it's not your day job anymore.
I work at a web hosting company and we usually uses a lot of online sources (and resources), but there I'm stuck on our customers. But now I'm focusing for CompTIA Linux+ (which is the same exam as LPIC), but reading sites like the Opensource.com had taught me a lot, and still teaches, about the GNU/Linux and Unix-like systems.
One day I intend to do as David : teach others to keep learning, refreshing and improving my knowledge and skills.
I learned most of what I knew about Linux from breaking my computer. Thankfully, I do that a little bit less these days.
Whatever it takes. Since I really just use Linux for my own benefit, I don't take courses, work towards certification, or practice in a lab. To me, the most important part of learning is to have some project that will require some new skills, or taking what skills I have to a higher level. I think retention of what you learn is much better when you complete some task that needs the new information.
Something else I've learned is to make my own resources, usually web pages and/or ebooks. This is especially useful when it took me a long time to find what I needed, and even more so when what I found wasn't quite right and needed tweaking.