Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
Linux users: How long has it been since you last used Windows?
Linux users: How long has it been since you last used Windows?
Has it been ten years since last you used Windows, or ten seconds?
Get the newsletter
How long since you last used Windows?
If you're a Linux user and have been for years, sometimes you can forget that much of the desktop world is still on Windows.Or perhaps it's not so hard to remember.
Many of us hold day jobs where we're not lucky enough to be able to choose our own operating system and are stuck with whatever IT has gifted us. Or, perhaps, you still keep an old Windows PC around for running that one application that just isn't available on Linux.
Whatever your reason, it's still a mixed computing world, and is likely to be for some time to come. Whatever system you're using, there's probably a strong selection of open source software available for it that we hope you take the time to investigate.
So let us know: Has it been ten years since last you used Windows, or ten days? Perhaps you're even using it right now. Whatever the length of time, we hope you'll use the comments below to tell us a little bit about what (if anything) is holding you back from making the switch to being a full-time Linux user.
18 Comments
I use Windows at work, and I don't have much choice in that.
At home I have a mix of Windows and Linux systems. I have 2 laptops and one of the laptops has 2 hard drives; a Linux and a Windows one.
I would probably be more single-OS (Linux) focused if I could curtail my distro- and desktop-hopping.
I think the best situation for me would be if I got a new Linux computer (System76?) with enough horsepower to install Windows on it (for those few times) and enough horsepower to play my couple of games (via WINE).
Have you tried Solus ? A lot of people on their Reddit page have said it stopped their distro hopping!
Don't forget that System76 laptops are rebranded Clevo laptops, so it's possible you can find the same hardware cheaper from a different reseller.
Here are the websites I know about:
1) https://www.pcspecialist.co.uk/ (I don't see a USA option, might be for EU only)
2) https://www.mysn.de/slim-laptops/schenker-slim14-m18
3) https://stationx.rocks/
4) https://www.tuxedocomputers.com/en/Linux-Hardware/Linux-Notebooks.tuxedo
5) https://starlabs.systems/pages/laptops
I have to use a Windows machine at work. I should be able to switch to Ubuntu in the next year or so. At home I run nothing but Linux systems. Finally retired the last Windows machine almost a year ago.
OK just a bit of clarification. I voted that I never used Windows. That is completely true for all of my personal computers and all but one of my jobs.
I have never used Windows as the primary OS on any of my own personal computers. I do have a VM with Windows 10 on it as so I can do a bit of research for books and articles that I write. It has been weeks since I used that VM. Hope to not touch it again for another decade or so.
That one job required me to use Windows because the PHBs were too stupid to understand the advantages of Linux over the crap they were administratively (as in we will fire you) forcing me to use. I mostly used it with PuTTY anyway so I could login to remote Linux computers. I quit that place after a year. Then I went home and did most of my work on my own Linux boxes anyway.
I have also tried almost every version of Windows there has ever been for a few minutes at least. I tried Windows 286 (anyone here remember that - pre-Win 3.1) for a couple days on a test machine and decided - like all other versions of Windows I ever tried - that I understand why others might want to use it but it won't work for me. I went back to TopView and later back to OS/2. Then I switched to Linux and never looked back.
So in one sense none of the available answers were quite accurate. But life and Linux are complicated.
Windows is not for me but you can use it if you want to.
Hi David,
Which Linux distro and desktop environment do you use ?
And have you ever tried Solus ?
Like several others here, I have to use Windows at work as we are an old school "Windows shop". A few Linux servers are making it into the data center, but they are few & far between for now. However, we do have a BYOD policy so I have my KDE Neon laptop with me whenever I'm not at my desk.
I've ran some form of Linux system as a server since the late 90's but only dabbled with it as a desktop here and there. Earlier this year, I took the plunge & am running Linux exclusively on all my personal machines (other than a pfSense firewall & FreeNAS storage server).
Now if I can just find a company to work for that will let me have a Linux desktop there too... anybody hiring? :)
The last Windows I used was XP. The last one I had on my home computer was 3.1 (or was it 3.3?)
Switched to Debian shortly after XP sp2 came out and never looked back
If it wasn't for work......I would never use Windows. Personally I have all Linux machines at home. My HP Server is now a Ubuntu server that hosts my media. My laptop is Debian now and have multiple Mint users in the house. It is nice to go home to things that just work (lol).
We have five PCs at home, three run Linux Mint 18, one runs Linux Mint 19 and an ageing laptop runs Linux Mint Debian Edition 3. There's been no Windows here since the last install of Windows 7 was overwritten with Mint four and a half years ago. Windows became such a bad experience that I dislike even the thought of using it if ever I need to use it somewhere out of the home that thankfully is very rarely.
I use only Linux at home. Librem 15 laptop running qubes. At work I use Windows but run WSL on it so it is able to do normal scripting
Well ... occasionally I use Windows. This can happen every time: the last week I tested a web application on Edge using a virtual machine; the week before a friend asked me to help her ... I think that a more meaningful question is: "what percentage of your computer time did you spend using Windows in the last year"? Surely, less than 5%, maybe 1%.
I do most of my development work on Ubuntu. Right now, I'm running Windows 10 with Cygwin and I run Ubuntu inside a headless VagrantBox (Vagrant with VirtualBox with no desktop)! Cygwin is running the X server on Windows 10. I would start a Gnome-terminal in Cygwin and ssh into the VagrantBox virtual machine. The terminal then acts like any windows application! I can have as many tabs as I need inside one Gnome-terminal. Copy and paste works right. window switching also works great. Everything works so well together and I have the best of both world!
I'm using windows at work right now but as system administrator, I already started converting company's system into Linux almost 30% of the system is already on Centos, Btw, same as other users here Im using Linux at home
I am a IT professional and I mainly work in unix. Though at workplace I need to use windows and using ssh client i login to unix servers. From the very beginning unix gave me an immense pleasure of command line usage so in 2010 when I got my 1st laptop, i started using ubuntu 10.04. and it was really great. I could feel the great smell of open source. Since then i am actively using linux in my personal laptop. Currently i am on ubuntu 18.04 LTS and I don't think I will be able to use windows or Mac. My laptop has dual boot windows 10 which came pre-installed but I rarely get in there as its too buggy and slow. I see people have an impression like "linux is all about command line and all apps are not available". I tell them though i prefer command line but as of today linux GUI experience is also great. Its superfast.less buggy. And all necessary applications are available in linux as well. All you need to do is google.
I have some virtual machines with windows for work and studies purposes (and I don't think that counts) but apart from that I haven't had it installed on any of my computers in more than three years so I vote in the fourth category.
I voted without logging in, and after logging in, it lets me vote a second time ! There should be a one-vote-per-IP-address to have better data.
Also I'd like to be able to edit my comment, and you could add a comment history button with colour highlighting to make it easier to track changes.
Right now I use Windows 10 to play an RPG game I used to play when I was in school. It's not exactly productive so I voted that I used Windows between 1 and 10 years ago.