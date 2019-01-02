Hot sysadmin reads for the new year

Hot sysadmin reads for the new year

What's the one thing you would save if your datacenter was literally on fire?

02 Jan 2019 Archit Modi (Red Hat) Feed
People work on a computer server
Image by : 

opensource.com

x

The sysadmin job is challenging and requires a lot of firefighting.

Knowing that putting out fires is a big part of your job, what one thing would you save if your datacenter was literally on fire? Please share your answers in the comments below. P.S. You can only save ONE thing!

We hope that the articles on Opensource.com make the sysadmin’s job a little easier (or at least prevent you from getting burned too often), and these 12 sysadmin articles cover a lot of ground—from mistakes, to lessons learned, to ways to avoid scary moments. There are lists of books, tools, answers, and confessions. It will be a fun ride reading through them.

12 hot sysadmin reads

stack of books

8 books for sysadmins

Plus: Five lucky readers will win a book of their choice from this list.
Lock

A sysadmin's guide to SELinux: 42 answers to the big questions

42 answers to the big questions about life, the universe, and everything else about Security-...
My first sysadmin mistake

How to focus on finding a solution amid the panic.

7 open source tools for rugged DevOps

Use these tools to build security testing into the software development process.

An introduction to Ansible Operators in Kubernetes

The new Operator SDK makes it easy to create a Kubernetes controller to deploy and manage a service...
tree roots breaking through brick wall

Just say no to root (in containers)

Even smart admins can make bad decisions.
magnifying glass on computer screen, finding a bug in the code

5 signs you are doing continuous testing wrong

In the last few years, many companies have made large investments to automate every step of...
metrics and data shown on a computer screen

5 alerting and visualization tools for sysadmins

You probably know (or can guess) what alerting and visualization tools are used for. Why would we...
People work on a computer server

Confessions of a recovering Perl hacker

As many have found, the lure of the Perl is hard to resist.
stack of books

13 must-read books to take your DevOps skills to the next level

This reading list includes some uncommon books to fine tune your DevOps practice.

6 DevOps mistakes to avoid

Adopting DevOps practices is fast becoming essential for digital businesses. Here are 6 common...

3 scary sysadmin stories

Terrifying ghosts are hanging around every data center, just waiting to haunt the unsuspecting...

About the author

Archit Modi - OpenStack enthusiast. Linux and Networking guy. Currently working as a Software Test Engineer at Red Hat, involved in Nova project- OpenStack. Just trying to give my two cents in this billion-trillion dollar "Open Source" world.
