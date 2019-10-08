Get the highlights in your inbox every week.
What programming language would you teach a kid first?
To celebrate Ada Lovelace Day, we want to know what programming language you think is best for introducing kids to coding. Take our poll.
For the 10th year in a row, the Finding Ada Network celebrates Ada Lovelace Day on the second Tuesday of October. It is a global celebration with flagship and grassroots events honoring the achievements and contributions of women in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).According to Girls Who Code, the gender gap is widening in the computing industry, with only 24% of computer scientists being female. However, 66% of girls are interested in computer science as young children. What can we do to support girls and young women throughout their education and early career? The Finding Ada Network believes that mentorship is critical.
We want to hear about your experience as a mentor or mentee. What programming language would you want to teach a kid first? Would you teach a teenager the same language you'd teach an elementary school student? What tips do you have for getting kids interested in computer programming? Take our poll and share your mentorship story.
8 Comments
Go, for better understanding of objective and non objective languages. Good start
More important than a programming language is to understand the programming concepts obviously adapted to kids.
To echo Marco somewhat, you should first consider what sorts of programming tasks kids will both understand and be interested in pursuing on their own.
As far as language, I would tend to favor Perl or Python. Perl has some tighter syntax rules, which actually is better since it can make debugging easy. Python is a bit looser (for example, variable naming rules and absence of any character to end a line with).
I think especially important for kids is to early on show a lot of examples of bad syntax, with associated error messages. Sometimes the error messages from the compiler are less than obvious about what is wrong or what to look for in the broken script.
Python or rust. Maybe python first, then rust. It's not that important what the first language is as long it's a highly popular one today and not one chosen simply because of ones personal history.
Choosing a popular language makes sense and is probably very rewarding for the kid.
Great article. I used to think Scratch was the way to go for a first language but I've changed my mind. I think Python can be a good starting point and there are lots of ways to make that choice even simpler with Mu-editor and EduBlocks, BBC Microbit and AdaFruit's CircuitPython.
You're right. The versatility of Python makes it a very useful first language.
C