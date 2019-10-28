Get the highlights in your inbox every week.
How to remove duplicate lines from files with awk | Opensource.com
How to remove duplicate lines from files with awk
Learn how to use awk '!visited[$0]++' without sorting or changing their order.
Suppose you have a text file and you need to remove all of its duplicate lines.
TL;DR
To remove the duplicate lines while preserving their order in the file, use:
awk '!visited[$0]++' your_file > deduplicated_file
How it worksThe script keeps an associative array with indices equal to the unique lines of the file and values equal to their occurrences. For each line of the file, if the line occurrences are zero, then it increases them by one and prints the line, otherwise, it just increases the occurrences without printing the line.
I was not familiar with awk, and I wanted to understand how this can be accomplished with such a short script (awkward). I did my research, and here is what is going on:
- The awk "script" !visited[$0]++ is executed for each line of the input file.
- visited[] is a variable of type associative array (a.k.a. Map). We don't have to initialize it because awk will do it the first time we access it.
- The $0 variable holds the contents of the line currently being processed.
- visited[$0] accesses the value stored in the map with a key equal to $0 (the line being processed), a.k.a. the occurrences (which we set below).
- The ! negates the occurrences' value:
- In awk, any nonzero numeric value or any nonempty string value is true.
- By default, variables are initialized to the empty string, which is zero if converted to a number.
- That being said:
- If visited[$0] returns a number greater than zero, this negation is resolved to false.
- If visited[$0] returns a number equal to zero or an empty string, this negation is resolved to true.
- The ++ operation increases the variable's value (visited[$0]) by one.
- If the value is empty, awk converts it to 0 (number) automatically and then it gets increased.
- Note: The operation is executed after we access the variable's value.
Summing up, the whole expression evaluates to:
- true if the occurrences are zero/empty string
- false if the occurrences are greater than zero
awk statements consist of a pattern-expression and an associated action.
<pattern/expression> { <action> }
If the pattern succeeds, then the associated action is executed. If we don't provide an action, awk, by default, prints the input.
An omitted action is equivalent to { print $0 }.
Our script consists of one awk statement with an expression, omitting the action. So this:
awk '!visited[$0]++' your_file > deduplicated_file
is equivalent to this:
awk '!visited[$0]++ { print $0 }' your_file > deduplicated_file
For every line of the file, if the expression succeeds, the line is printed to the output. Otherwise, the action is not executed, and nothing is printed.
Why not use the uniq command?
The uniq command removes only the adjacent duplicate lines. Here's a demonstration:
$ cat test.txt
A
A
A
B
B
B
A
A
C
C
C
B
B
A
$ uniq < test.txt
A
B
A
C
B
A
Other approaches
Using the sort command
We can also use the following sort command to remove the duplicate lines, but the line order is not preserved.
sort -u your_file > sorted_deduplicated_file
Using cat, sort, and cut
The previous approach would produce a de-duplicated file whose lines would be sorted based on the contents. Piping a bunch of commands can overcome this issue:
cat -n your_file | sort -uk2 | sort -nk1 | cut -f2-
How it works
Suppose we have the following file:
abc
ghi
abc
def
xyz
def
ghi
klm
cat -n test.txt prepends the order number in each line.
1 abc
2 ghi
3 abc
4 def
5 xyz
6 def
7 ghi
8 klm
sort -uk2 sorts the lines based on the second column (k2 option) and keeps only the first occurrence of the lines with the same second column value (u option).
1 abc
4 def
2 ghi
8 klm
5 xyz
sort -nk1 sorts the lines based on their first column (k1 option) treating the column as a number (-n option).
1 abc
2 ghi
4 def
5 xyz
8 klm
Finally, cut -f2- prints each line starting from the second column until its end (-f2- option: Note the - suffix, which instructs it to include the rest of the line).
abc
ghi
def
xyz
klm
References
- The GNU awk user's guide
- Arrays in awk
- Awk—Truth values
- Awk expressions
- How can I delete duplicate lines in a file in Unix?
- Remove duplicate lines without sorting [duplicate]
- How does awk '!a[$0]++' work?
That's all. Cat photo.
This article originally appeared on the iridakos blog by Lazarus Lazaridis under a CC BY-NC 4.0 License and is republished with the author's permission.
