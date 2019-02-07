Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
Which open source backup solution do you use?
Share your favorite Linux backup solution in our new poll.
What is your favorite Linux desktop backup solution?
Even though lots of our data exists in the cloud today, you still need to protect your local files with a reliable backup solution. When I needed a new offsite backup solution for my Linux desktop files, I asked my editors and fellow Community Moderators at Opensource.com to share their recommendations. They provided some familiar and some new-to-me options.Opensource.com administrator Jason Baker suggested Rclone and Rsync.
The Community Moderators had a wide variety of suggestions. Like Jason, Alan Formy-Duval uses Rsync. Chris Hermansen uses a blended approach: he backs up his solid-state drive with Deja Dup, moves his music files to his servers with Rsync, and lets Dropbox back up his files on that service.
David Both uses homebrew scripts, while Chris Short suggested Restic, and Ben Cotton recommended Cronopete.
Seth Kenlon uses Rdiff-backup with a Raspberry Pi. He also uses Attachup, a pyudev application that keeps production data on a USB drive and backs it up to a computer.
After some more research, I settled on the perfect solution for me: Deja Dup. I like it because it is easy to configure, backs up my files once a day, and provides the offsite backup option I want. It gives me the measure of protection I was looking for.
All of this made me wonder about Opensource.com readers' favorite backup solutions for the Linux desktop. Please answer the poll above—and be sure to leave a comment if we didn't list your favorite.
borgbackup
urbackup
I use a combination of borg backup and rsync in a 3-2-1 setup. The local backup is done with borg backup and the external one with rsync to an encfs encrypted folder. All run via cron.
I'm using Urbackup. Especially in a heterogenous environment it's great to be able to also create file/image backups of Windows systems (even while its running). On Linux you can also create file and image backup as long as you're using LVM.
One downside might be that its necessary to have client software installed AND a server running.
I have been using Luckybackup (http://luckybackup.sourceforge.net/index.html) for many years. Although the application is not regularly maintained it works well. In fact it uses the reliable rsync to do the work so it is really a user friendly front end for it.
For my home server I use CloudBerry Backup in conjunction with BackBlaze B2.
Urbackup
I use rsync in a rather interesting script I wrote. The script creates a new entry for each day and uses the option
--link-dest=$LastBackupPath
to create links to the most recent previous backups. This saves lots of media space and backup time.
I am doing something similar; it has worked well for nearly 3 years now.
I've used casync in certain use cases. It fits in nicely between a full backup solution and rsync/git.
I used to use duplicity, but got tired of having to manually do full backups at regular intervals, clean out old versions, etc. Borgbackup is much smarter, the only downside being it does not use GPG, but a symmetric key. (But since I use "pass" -- Jason Donenfeld's excellent "password-store", that works out OK).
But the reason I am writing is this: there's this absolutely fantastic software called "syncthing" that helps me backup even my daughter's Windows machine into a folder on my laptop, and so effectively I backup her machine also.
Syncthing is amazing. Files get moved across whenever both laptops are on and in the same WLAN, you don't have to think about it. On my laptop, I just treat that entire folder as something to be backed up using borg (or whatever Linux backup tool I would have used).
Basically, syncthing lets you back up Windows machines without having to find windows clients for your **Unix/Linux based** favourite backup tool!
(However, now that I have posted this, I have to say that I probably will not post anything again; your captcha is just way too finicky, and I had to disable my hblock-based hosts file to get it to work. Hardly worth the bother, honestly, and I would not have, if I hadn't already typed up all that stuff about syncthing.)
I use duplicati, as container in docker, in windows Mac and Linux, to my ssh server and also cloud storage.
Back in the old days, when my hard drive was small enough to fit on a DAT tape, I manually made backups using tar.
Today, I manually make backups to a USB hard drive (which is unmounted and disconnected when not in-use) using rsync.