Happy anniversary GNOME: What's your favorite version? | Opensource.com

Happy anniversary GNOME: What's your favorite version?

For the 22nd anniversary of GNOME, we asked our writers about their favorite release. Now we want to hear from you. Take our poll.

15 Aug 2019 Lauren Pritchett (Red Hat) Feed 1 comment
Gnomes in a window.
Image by : 
Gunnar Wortmann via Pixabay. Modified by Opensource.com. CC BY-SA 4.0.
x

Subscribe now

Get the highlights in your inbox every week.

What’s your favorite GNOME version?

Today is the 22nd anniversary of the first GNOME release. To celebrate, we want to hear from you. What's your favorite GNOME version? And what does your favorite version say about you? Are you change-averse or are you a pioneer of new releases? Take our poll!

We asked our writers to weigh in on the topic and we received some impassioned responses. Even though GNOME 3 was released about 8 years ago, GNOME 2 continues to be the preferred version among our writers. Many of our writers proclaimed that MATE is the best version. Others argued that MATE is indeed not a GNOME version while some suggested that it may as well be considered GNOME 2. 

"GNOME 2 or MATE Desktop." —Ivan Bazulic 

"My favorite is always the latest version. Each release has new goodies I can't wait to try out. These are the ones from 3.32 which was released with Fedora 30 - my favorite is the new icons, I love the vibrantly-colored redesign!" —Máirín Duffy 

"I'm a fan of GNOME 2, since I have been using Linux Mint + Mate desktop for a good number of years on my home computers." —Eli Marcus 

"My favorite GNOME was 2, simply because it had the option to set the window borders to the theme "microgui" which I really like." —Germán Pulido

"GNOME 2.x, I can't get used to GNOME 3 unfortunately, I think the GNOME 2 user experience was a lot better." —Mario Torre

"My visually impaired colleagues like MATE, that means basically GNOME 2 too, because it works reliably for them and they don't feel like second class citizens with it." —Milan Zamazal 

"My favorite GNOME version is 2.32, it was simple, fast, and very usable. Still better than most modern iterations. Disclaimer: I develop and maintain the MATE Desktop, which is a fork of GNOME 2 from those days." —Victor Kareh

What do you think? Take our poll and leave us a comment to state your case. 

Three closed doors

Gnome 3 vs. Gnome 2 vs. change

Exploring different desktops is a good thing. I’ve recently converted to GNOME 3 ("hallowed be its...
Joseph Ottinger
Gnomes in a window.

11 reasons to use the GNOME 3 desktop environment for Linux

The GNOME 3 desktop was designed with the goals of being simple, easy to access, and reliable. GNOME's popularity attests to the achievement of those goals.
David Both (Community Moderator)

Topics

Linux
Poll

About the author

Lauren Pritchett
Lauren Pritchett - Lauren is an analyst and editor for Opensource.com. She is fascinated by how open source principles can help solve all types of problems, particularly those involving local government and citizen engagement. When she's not digging into the data, she loves going on adventures with her family and German shepherd rescue dog, Quailford.
More about me

Recommended reading

Filing papers and documents
How to encrypt files with gocryptfs on Linux
video editing dashboard
How to record screencasts in GNOME 3
A person working.
12 extensions for your GNOME desktop
Magnifying glass on code
How Hexdump works
Guy on a laptop on a building
Poll: Where is your coding happy place?
Filing papers and documents
Copying files in Linux

1 Comments

sethkenlon
Seth Kenlon on 15 Aug 2019

If I'm using GNOME, then I want to use GNOME 3.

But really I'm happy in KDE.

Vote up!
0

Comment now

Creative Commons License