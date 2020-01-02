Put some loot in your Python platformer game | Opensource.com

Put some loot in your Python platformer game

Give your players some treasures to collect and boost their score in this installment on programming video games with Python's Pygame module.

02 Jan 2020 Seth Kenlon (Red Hat) Feed Jess Weichler Feed
This is part 9 in an ongoing series about creating video games in Python 3 using the Pygame module. Previous articles are:

If you've followed along with the previous articles in this series, then you know all the basics of programming video game mechanics. You can build upon these basics to create a fully functional video game all your own. Following a "recipe" like the code samples in this series is helpful when you're first learning, but eventually, the recipe becomes a constraint. It's time to use the principles you've learned and apply them in new ways.

If that sounds easier said than done, this article demonstrates an example of how to leverage what you already know for new purposes. Specifically, it covers how to implement a looting system

using what you have already learned about platforms from previous lessons.

In most video games, you have the opportunity to "loot," or collect treasures and other items within the game world. Loot usually increases your score or your health or provides information leading to your next quest.

Including loot in your game is similar to programming platforms. Like platforms, loot has no user controls, scrolls with the game world, and must check for collisions with the player sprite.

Creating the loot function

Loot is so similar to platforms that you don't even need a Loot class. You can just reuse the Platform class and call the results loot.

Since loot type and placement probably differ from level to level, create a new function called loot in your Level class, if you don't already have one. Since loot items are not platforms, you must also create a new loot_list group and then add loot objects to it. As with platforms, ground, and enemies, this group is used when checking for collisions:

    def loot(lvl,lloc):

        if lvl == 1:

            loot_list = pygame.sprite.Group()

            loot = Platform(300,ty*7,tx,ty, 'loot_1.png')

            loot_list.add(loot)



        if lvl == 2:

            print(lvl)



        return loot_list

You can add as many loot objects as you like; just remember to add each one to your loot list. The arguments for the Platform class are the X position, the Y position, the width and height of the loot sprite (it's usually easiest to keep your loot sprite the same size as all other tiles), and the image you want to use as loot. Placement of loot can be just as complex as mapping platforms, so use the level design document you created when creating the level.

Call your new loot function in the Setup section of your script. In the following code, the first three lines are for context, so just add the fourth:

enemy_list = Level.bad( 1, eloc )

ground_list = Level.ground( 1,gloc,tx,ty )

plat_list = Level.platform( 1,tx,ty )

loot_list = Level.loot(1,tx,ty)

As you know by now, the loot won't get drawn to the screen unless you include it in your main loop. Add the final line from the following code sample to your loop:

    enemy_list.draw(world)

    ground_list.draw(world)

    plat_list.draw(world)

    loot_list.draw(world)

Launch your game to see what happens.

Your loot objects are spawned, but they don't do anything when your player runs into them, nor do they scroll when your player runs past them. Fix these issues next.

Scrolling loot

Like platforms, loot has to scroll when the player moves through the game world. The logic is identical to platform scrolling. To scroll the loot forward, add the last two lines:

        for e in enemy_list:

            e.rect.x -= scroll

        for l in loot_list:

            l.rect.x -= scroll

To scroll it backward, add the last two lines:

        for e in enemy_list:

            e.rect.x += scroll

        for l in loot_list:

            l.rect.x += scroll

Launch your game again to see that your loot objects now act like they're in the game world instead of just painted on top of it.

Detecting collisions

As with platforms and enemies, you can check for collisions between loot and your player. The logic is the same as other collisions, except that a hit doesn't (necessarily) affect gravity or health. Instead, a hit causes the loot to disappear and increment the player's score.

When your player touches a loot object, you can remove that object from the loot_list. This means that when your main loop redraws all loot items in loot_list, it won't redraw that particular object, so it will look like the player has grabbed the loot.

Add the following code above the platform collision detection in the update function of your Player class (the last line is just for context):

                loot_hit_list = pygame.sprite.spritecollide(self, loot_list, False)

                for loot in loot_hit_list:

                        loot_list.remove(loot)

                        self.score += 1

                print(self.score)

 

        plat_hit_list = pygame.sprite.spritecollide(self, plat_list, False)

Not only do you remove the loot object from its group when a collision happens, but you also award your player a bump in score. You haven't created a score variable yet, so add that to your player's properties, created in the __init__ function of the Player class. In the following code, the first two lines are for context, so just add the score variable:

        self.frame = 0

        self.health = 10

        self.score = 0

When calling the update function in your main loop, include the loot_list:

        player.gravity()

        player.update()

As you can see, you've got all the basics. All you have to do now is use what you know in new ways.

There are a few more tips in the next article, but in the meantime, use what you've learned to make a few simple, single-level games. Limiting the scope of what you are trying to create is important so that you don't overwhelm yourself. It also makes it easier to end up with a finished product that looks and feels finished.

Here's all the code you've written for this Python platformer so far:

#!/usr/bin/env python3

# draw a world

# add a player and player control

# add player movement

# add enemy and basic collision

# add platform

# add gravity

# add jumping

# add scrolling



# GNU All-Permissive License

# Copying and distribution of this file, with or without modification,

# are permitted in any medium without royalty provided the copyright

# notice and this notice are preserved.  This file is offered as-is,

# without any warranty.



import pygame

import sys

import os



'''

Objects

'''



class Platform(pygame.sprite.Sprite):

    # x location, y location, img width, img height, img file    

    def __init__(self,xloc,yloc,imgw,imgh,img):

        pygame.sprite.Sprite.__init__(self)

        self.image = pygame.image.load(os.path.join('images',img)).convert()

        self.image.convert_alpha()

        self.rect = self.image.get_rect()

        self.rect.y = yloc

        self.rect.x = xloc



class Player(pygame.sprite.Sprite):

    '''

    Spawn a player

    '''

    def __init__(self):

        pygame.sprite.Sprite.__init__(self)

        self.movex = 0

        self.movey = 0

        self.frame = 0

        self.health = 10

        self.collide_delta = 0

        self.jump_delta = 6

        self.score = 1

        self.images = []

        for i in range(1,9):

            img = pygame.image.load(os.path.join('images','hero' + str(i) + '.png')).convert()

            img.convert_alpha()

            img.set_colorkey(ALPHA)

            self.images.append(img)

            self.image = self.images[0]

            self.rect  = self.image.get_rect()



    def jump(self,platform_list):

        self.jump_delta = 0



    def gravity(self):

        self.movey += 3.2 # how fast player falls

        

        if self.rect.y > worldy and self.movey >= 0:

            self.movey = 0

            self.rect.y = worldy-ty

        

    def control(self,x,y):

        '''

        control player movement

        '''

        self.movex += x

        self.movey += y

        

    def update(self):

        '''

        Update sprite position

        '''

        

        self.rect.x = self.rect.x + self.movex

        self.rect.y = self.rect.y + self.movey



        # moving left

        if self.movex < 0:

            self.frame += 1

            if self.frame > ani*3:

                self.frame = 0

            self.image = self.images[self.frame//ani]



        # moving right

        if self.movex > 0:

            self.frame += 1

            if self.frame > ani*3:

                self.frame = 0

            self.image = self.images[(self.frame//ani)+4]



        # collisions

        enemy_hit_list = pygame.sprite.spritecollide(self, enemy_list, False)

        for enemy in enemy_hit_list:

            self.health -= 1

            #print(self.health)



        loot_hit_list = pygame.sprite.spritecollide(self, loot_list, False)

        for loot in loot_hit_list:

            loot_list.remove(loot)

            self.score += 1

            print(self.score)



        plat_hit_list = pygame.sprite.spritecollide(self, plat_list, False)

        for p in plat_hit_list:

            self.collide_delta = 0 # stop jumping

            self.movey = 0

            if self.rect.y > p.rect.y:

                self.rect.y = p.rect.y+ty

            else:

                self.rect.y = p.rect.y-ty

            

        ground_hit_list = pygame.sprite.spritecollide(self, ground_list, False)

        for g in ground_hit_list:

            self.movey = 0

            self.rect.y = worldy-ty-ty

            self.collide_delta = 0 # stop jumping

            if self.rect.y > g.rect.y:

                self.health -=1

                print(self.health)

                

        if self.collide_delta < 6 and self.jump_delta < 6:

            self.jump_delta = 6*2

            self.movey -= 33  # how high to jump

            self.collide_delta += 6

            self.jump_delta    += 6

            

class Enemy(pygame.sprite.Sprite):

    '''

    Spawn an enemy

    '''

    def __init__(self,x,y,img):

        pygame.sprite.Sprite.__init__(self)

        self.image = pygame.image.load(os.path.join('images',img))

        self.movey = 0

        #self.image.convert_alpha()

        #self.image.set_colorkey(ALPHA)

        self.rect = self.image.get_rect()

        self.rect.x = x

        self.rect.y = y

        self.counter = 0



                

    def move(self):

        '''

        enemy movement

        '''

        distance = 80

        speed = 8



        self.movey += 3.2

        

        if self.counter >= 0 and self.counter <= distance:

            self.rect.x += speed

        elif self.counter >= distance and self.counter <= distance*2:

            self.rect.x -= speed

        else:

            self.counter = 0

        

        self.counter += 1



        if not self.rect.y >= worldy-ty-ty:

            self.rect.y += self.movey



        plat_hit_list = pygame.sprite.spritecollide(self, plat_list, False)

        for p in plat_hit_list:

            self.movey = 0

            if self.rect.y > p.rect.y:

                self.rect.y = p.rect.y+ty

            else:

                self.rect.y = p.rect.y-ty



        ground_hit_list = pygame.sprite.spritecollide(self, ground_list, False)

        for g in ground_hit_list:

            self.rect.y = worldy-ty-ty



        

class Level():

    def bad(lvl,eloc):

        if lvl == 1:

            enemy = Enemy(eloc[0],eloc[1],'yeti.png') # spawn enemy

            enemy_list = pygame.sprite.Group() # create enemy group 

            enemy_list.add(enemy)              # add enemy to group

            

        if lvl == 2:

            print("Level " + str(lvl) )



        return enemy_list



    def loot(lvl,tx,ty):

        if lvl == 1:

            loot_list = pygame.sprite.Group()

            loot = Platform(200,ty*7,tx,ty, 'loot_1.png')

            loot_list.add(loot)



        if lvl == 2:

            print(lvl)



        return loot_list



    def ground(lvl,gloc,tx,ty):

        ground_list = pygame.sprite.Group()

        i=0

        if lvl == 1:

            while i < len(gloc):

                ground = Platform(gloc[i],worldy-ty,tx,ty,'ground.png')

                ground_list.add(ground)

                i=i+1



        if lvl == 2:

            print("Level " + str(lvl) )



        return ground_list



    def platform(lvl,tx,ty):

        plat_list = pygame.sprite.Group()

        ploc = []

        i=0

        if lvl == 1:

            ploc.append((20,worldy-ty-128,3))

            ploc.append((300,worldy-ty-256,3))

            ploc.append((500,worldy-ty-128,4))



            while i < len(ploc):

                j=0

                while j <= ploc[i][2]:

                    plat = Platform((ploc[i][0]+(j*tx)),ploc[i][1],tx,ty,'ground.png')

                    plat_list.add(plat)

                    j=j+1

                print('run' + str(i) + str(ploc[i]))

                i=i+1



        if lvl == 2:

            print("Level " + str(lvl) )



        return plat_list



'''

Setup

'''

worldx = 960

worldy = 720



fps = 40 # frame rate

ani = 4  # animation cycles

clock = pygame.time.Clock()

pygame.init()

main = True



BLUE  = (25,25,200)

BLACK = (23,23,23 )

WHITE = (254,254,254)

ALPHA = (0,255,0)



world = pygame.display.set_mode([worldx,worldy])

backdrop = pygame.image.load(os.path.join('images','stage.png')).convert()

backdropbox = world.get_rect()

player = Player() # spawn player

player.rect.x = 0

player.rect.y = 0

player_list = pygame.sprite.Group()

player_list.add(player)

steps = 10

forwardx = 600

backwardx = 230



eloc = []

eloc = [200,20]

gloc = []

#gloc = [0,630,64,630,128,630,192,630,256,630,320,630,384,630]

tx = 64 #tile size

ty = 64 #tile size



i=0

while i <= (worldx/tx)+tx:

    gloc.append(i*tx)

    i=i+1



enemy_list = Level.bad( 1, eloc )

ground_list = Level.ground( 1,gloc,tx,ty )

plat_list = Level.platform( 1,tx,ty )

loot_list = Level.loot(1,tx,ty)



'''

Main loop

'''

while main == True:

    for event in pygame.event.get():

        if event.type == pygame.QUIT:

            pygame.quit(); sys.exit()

            main = False



        if event.type == pygame.KEYDOWN:

            if event.key == pygame.K_LEFT or event.key == ord('a'):

                print("LEFT")

                player.control(-steps,0)

            if event.key == pygame.K_RIGHT or event.key == ord('d'):

                print("RIGHT")

                player.control(steps,0)

            if event.key == pygame.K_UP or event.key == ord('w'):

                print('jump')



        if event.type == pygame.KEYUP:

            if event.key == pygame.K_LEFT or event.key == ord('a'):

                player.control(steps,0)

            if event.key == pygame.K_RIGHT or event.key == ord('d'):

                player.control(-steps,0)

            if event.key == pygame.K_UP or event.key == ord('w'):

                player.jump(plat_list)



            if event.key == ord('q'):

                pygame.quit()

                sys.exit()

                main = False



    # scroll the world forward

    if player.rect.x >= forwardx:

        scroll = player.rect.x - forwardx

        player.rect.x = forwardx

        for p in plat_list:

            p.rect.x -= scroll

        for e in enemy_list:

            e.rect.x -= scroll

        for l in loot_list:

            l.rect.x -= scroll

                

    # scroll the world backward

    if player.rect.x <= backwardx:

        scroll = backwardx - player.rect.x

        player.rect.x = backwardx

        for p in plat_list:

            p.rect.x += scroll

        for e in enemy_list:

            e.rect.x += scroll

        for l in loot_list:

            l.rect.x += scroll



    world.blit(backdrop, backdropbox)    

    player.gravity() # check gravity

    player.update()

    player_list.draw(world) #refresh player position

    enemy_list.draw(world)  # refresh enemies

    ground_list.draw(world)  # refresh enemies

    plat_list.draw(world)   # refresh platforms

    loot_list.draw(world)   # refresh loot



    for e in enemy_list:

        e.move()

    pygame.display.flip()

    clock.tick(fps)

 

