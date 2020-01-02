Put some loot in your Python platformer game

This is part 9 in an ongoing series about creating video games in Python 3 using the Pygame module. Previous articles are:

If you've followed along with the previous articles in this series, then you know all the basics of programming video game mechanics. You can build upon these basics to create a fully functional video game all your own. Following a "recipe" like the code samples in this series is helpful when you're first learning, but eventually, the recipe becomes a constraint. It's time to use the principles you've learned and apply them in new ways.

If that sounds easier said than done, this article demonstrates an example of how to leverage what you already know for new purposes. Specifically, it covers how to implement a looting system

using what you have already learned about platforms from previous lessons.

In most video games, you have the opportunity to "loot," or collect treasures and other items within the game world. Loot usually increases your score or your health or provides information leading to your next quest.

Including loot in your game is similar to programming platforms. Like platforms, loot has no user controls, scrolls with the game world, and must check for collisions with the player sprite.

Creating the loot function

Loot is so similar to platforms that you don't even need a Loot class. You can just reuse the Platform class and call the results loot.

Since loot type and placement probably differ from level to level, create a new function called loot in your Level class, if you don't already have one. Since loot items are not platforms, you must also create a new loot_list group and then add loot objects to it. As with platforms, ground, and enemies, this group is used when checking for collisions:

def loot ( lvl , lloc ) :

if lvl == 1 :

loot_list = pygame. sprite . Group ( )

loot = Platform ( 300 , ty* 7 , tx , ty , 'loot_1.png' )

loot_list. add ( loot )



if lvl == 2 :

print ( lvl )



return loot_list

You can add as many loot objects as you like; just remember to add each one to your loot list. The arguments for the Platform class are the X position, the Y position, the width and height of the loot sprite (it's usually easiest to keep your loot sprite the same size as all other tiles), and the image you want to use as loot. Placement of loot can be just as complex as mapping platforms, so use the level design document you created when creating the level.

Call your new loot function in the Setup section of your script. In the following code, the first three lines are for context, so just add the fourth:

enemy_list = Level. bad ( 1 , eloc )

ground_list = Level. ground ( 1 , gloc , tx , ty )

plat_list = Level. platform ( 1 , tx , ty )

loot_list = Level. loot ( 1 , tx , ty )

As you know by now, the loot won't get drawn to the screen unless you include it in your main loop. Add the final line from the following code sample to your loop:

enemy_list. draw ( world )

ground_list. draw ( world )

plat_list. draw ( world )

loot_list. draw ( world )

Launch your game to see what happens.

Your loot objects are spawned, but they don't do anything when your player runs into them, nor do they scroll when your player runs past them. Fix these issues next.

Scrolling loot

Like platforms, loot has to scroll when the player moves through the game world. The logic is identical to platform scrolling. To scroll the loot forward, add the last two lines:

for e in enemy_list:

e. rect . x - = scroll

for l in loot_list:

l. rect . x - = scroll

To scroll it backward, add the last two lines:

for e in enemy_list:

e. rect . x + = scroll

for l in loot_list:

l. rect . x + = scroll

Launch your game again to see that your loot objects now act like they're in the game world instead of just painted on top of it.

Detecting collisions

As with platforms and enemies, you can check for collisions between loot and your player. The logic is the same as other collisions, except that a hit doesn't (necessarily) affect gravity or health. Instead, a hit causes the loot to disappear and increment the player's score.

When your player touches a loot object, you can remove that object from the loot_list. This means that when your main loop redraws all loot items in loot_list, it won't redraw that particular object, so it will look like the player has grabbed the loot.

Add the following code above the platform collision detection in the update function of your Player class (the last line is just for context):

loot_hit_list = pygame. sprite . spritecollide ( self , loot_list , False )

for loot in loot_hit_list:

loot_list. remove ( loot )

self . score + = 1

print ( self . score )



plat_hit_list = pygame. sprite . spritecollide ( self , plat_list , False )

Not only do you remove the loot object from its group when a collision happens, but you also award your player a bump in score. You haven't created a score variable yet, so add that to your player's properties, created in the __init__ function of the Player class. In the following code, the first two lines are for context, so just add the score variable:

self . frame = 0

self . health = 10

self . score = 0

When calling the update function in your main loop, include the loot_list:

player. gravity ( )

player. update ( )

As you can see, you've got all the basics. All you have to do now is use what you know in new ways.

There are a few more tips in the next article, but in the meantime, use what you've learned to make a few simple, single-level games. Limiting the scope of what you are trying to create is important so that you don't overwhelm yourself. It also makes it easier to end up with a finished product that looks and feels finished.

Here's all the code you've written for this Python platformer so far: