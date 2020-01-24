A guide to staying organized with open source tools | Opensource.com

A guide to staying organized with open source tools

Download our new eBook to learn about 6 open source tools that will help you maximize your productivity.

24 Jan 2020 Seth Kenlon (Red Hat) Feed 1 comment
6 open source tools for staying organized eBook
With so many tools on the web offered as services, there's more to getting organized than just choosing the most convenient online vendor.

You have to think of your system of organization as part of your product, whether that's personal productivity or a software project you ship to hundreds or thousands of users. Using open source isn't a matter of brand loyalty. Open source is about you owning the tools that enable you to do what you do.

The great thing about organization is that it flawlessly scales down. What's good for a team of a thousand is good for a team of ten, or even one. The principles of good organization are the same, no matter what.

Good organization is also something that can be learned. It's not something you're born with, and yet it's not something that necessarily requires formal training. By finding some good working examples and then practicing, you can get your life and work organized.

Download the eBook

Wouldn't it be great to be as well organized as a finely tuned open source project by using open source tools? In our new downloadable eBook, 6 open source tools for staying organized, Kevin Sonney provides tips for staying organized, getting things done, and maximizing productivity without the burden of proprietary services. Download the eBook now.

Terminal window with green text

Using the command-line calendar and date functions in Linux

Linux has powerful commands built into your terminal to help you work with dates and times. Learn...
Don Watkins (Correspondent)
Hands programming

Get started with Joplin, a note-taking app

Learn how open source tools can help you be more productive in 2019. First up, Joplin.
Kevin Sonney
Tree in an open field with clouds

Tracking the weather with Python and Prometheus

Create a custom Prometheus integration to keep track of the biggest cloud provider of all: Mother Earth.
Moshe Zadka (Correspondent)

1 Comments

Kiren Habib
kiran on 26 Jan 2020

excellent job thanks! I am using zentao open source project management tool. ZenTao.pm has solid main features, highly customizable fields and you can create custom fields, recurring tasks and events + manage different projects easily.

