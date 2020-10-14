Teach a virtual class with Moodle on Linux | Opensource.com

Teach a virtual class with Moodle on Linux

Teach school remotely with the Moodle learning management system on Linux.

14 Oct 2020 Don Watkins (Correspondent) Feed 2 comments
Digital images of a computer desktop
Image by : 

Opensource.com

x

Subscribe now

Get the highlights in your inbox every week.

The pandemic has created a greater need for remote education than ever before. This makes a learning management system (LMS) like Moodle more important than ever for ensuring that education stays on track as more and more schooling is delivered virtually.

Moodle is a free LMS written in PHP and distributed under the open source GNU Public License (GPL). It was developed by Martin Dougiamas and has been under continuous development since its release in 2002. Moodle can be used for blended learning, distance learning, flipped classrooms, and other forms of e-learning. There are currently over 190 million users and 145,000 registered Moodle sites worldwide.

I have used Moodle as an administrator, teacher, and student, and in this article, I'll show you how to set it up and get started using it.

Install Moodle on Linux

Moodle's system requirements are modest, and there is plenty of documentation to help you. My favorite installation method is by downloading it as an ISO from Turnkey Linux and installing a Moodle site in VirtualBox.

First, download the Moodle ISO and save it to your computer.

Next, install VirtualBox from the Linux command line with

$ sudo apt install virtualbox

or

$ sudo dnf install virtualbox

Once the download completes, start VirtualBox and select the New button on the console.

Choose a name for your virtual machine, your operating system (Linux), and the type of Linux you're using (e.g., Debian 64-bit).

Next, set your virtual machine (VM) memory size—use the default 1024MB. Then, choose a dynamically allocated virtual disk and attach the Moodle.iso to your virtual machine.

Change your network settings from NAT to Bridged adapter. Then start the machine and install the ISO to create the Moodle virtual machine. During installation, you will be prompted to create passwords for the root account, MySQL, and Moodle. The Moodle password must include at least eight characters, one upper case letter, and one special character.

Reboot the virtual machine. When the installation finishes, be sure to record your Moodle appliance settings somewhere safe. (After the installation, you can delete the ISO file if you want.)

It's important to note that your Moodle instance isn't visible by anyone on the Internet yet. It only exists in your local network: only people in your building who are connected to the same router or wifi access point as you can access your site right now. The worldwide Internet can't get to it because you're behind a firewall (embedded in your router, and possibly also in your computer). For more information on configuring your network, read Seth Kenlon's article on opening ports and routing traffic through your firewall.

Start using Moodle

Now you are ready to log into your Moodle machine and get familiar with the software. Log into Moodle using the default login username, admin, and the password you set when you created the Moodle VM.

After logging in for the first time, you'll see your new Moodle site's main Dashboard. 

The default appliance name is Turnkey Moodle, but it's easy to change it to suit your school, classroom, or other needs and preferences. To personalize your Moodle site, in the menu on the left-hand side of the user interface, select Site home. Then click on the Settings icon on the right side of the display, and choose Edit settings.

You can change your site's name and add a short name and site description if you'd like.

Be sure to scroll to the bottom and save your changes. Now your site is personalized.

The default category is Miscellaneous, which won't help people identify your site's purpose. To add a category, return to the main Dashboard and select Site administration from the left-hand menu. Under Courses, select Add a category and enter details about your site.

To add a course, return to Site administration, and click Add a new course. You will see a series of options, such as naming your course, providing a short name, assigning a category, and setting the course start and end dates. You can also set options for the course's format, such as social, weekly, and topic, as well as its appearance, file upload size, completion tracking, and more.

Add and manage users

More Great Content
Now that you have set up a course, you can add users. There are a variety of ways to do this. Manual entry is a good place to start if you are a homeschooler. Moodle supports email-based registration, LDAP, Shibboleth, and many others. School districts and other larger installations can upload users with a comma-delimited file. Passwords can be added in bulk, too, with a forced password change at first login. For more information, be sure to consult Moodle's documentation.

Moodle is a very granular, permission-oriented environment. It is easy to assign policies and roles to users and enforce those assignments using Moodle's menus.

There are many roles within Moodle, and each has specific privileges and permissions. The default roles are manager, course creator, teacher, non-editing teacher, student, guest, and authenticated user, but you can add other ones.

Add content to your course

Once you have your Moodle site and a course set up, you can add content to the course. Moodle has all the tools you need to create great content, and it's built on solid pedagogy that emphasizes a social constructionist view.

I created a sample course called Code with Mu. It is in the Programming category and Python subcategory.

I chose a weekly format for my course with the default of four weeks. Using the editing tools, I hid all but the first week of the course. This ensures my students stay focused on the material.

As the teacher or Moodle administrator, I can add activities to each week's instruction by clicking Add an activity or resource.

I get a pop-up window with a variety of activities I can assign to my students.

Moodle's tools and activities make it easy for me to create learning materials and cap off the week with a short quiz.

There are more than 1,600 plugins you can use to extend Moodle with new activities, question types, integrations with other systems, and more. For example, the BigBlueButton plugin supports slide sharing, a whiteboard, audio and video chat, and breakout rooms. Others to consider include the Jitsi plugin for videoconferencing, a plagiarism checker, and an Open Badge Factory for awarding badges.

Keep exploring Moodle

Moodle is a powerful LMS, and I hope this introduction whets your appetite to learn more. There are excellent tutorials to help you improve your skills, and you can see Moodle in action on its demonstration site or access Moodle's source code if you want to see what's under the hood or contribute to development. Moodle also has a great mobile app for iOS and Android, if you like to work on the go. Follow Moodle on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay up to date on what's new.

Hands on a keyboard with a Python book

Teach Python with the Mu editor

Mu makes it easy to learn how to write Python code.
Don Watkins (Correspondent)
Family learning and reading together at night in a room

Create interactive content in WordPress with the H5P plugin

Turn your WordPress site into an interactive learning management system with this open source plugin.
Don Watkins (Correspondent)
Person using a laptop

5 humans review 5 open source video chat tools

Members of the Opensource.com team stress-test five open source video-conferencing applications so you don't have to.
Chris Hermansen (Correspondent)
Education is essential to being a sysadmin, developer, or any type of IT professional

The ultimate back to school guide to open source for teachers

Learn how to incorporate open source principles and technology into the classroom.
Lauren Pritchett (Red Hat)

Topics

Education

About the author

Don Watkins - Educator, education technology specialist,  entrepreneur, open source advocate. M.A. in Educational Psychology, MSED in Educational Leadership, Linux system administrator, CCNA, virtualization using Virtual Box. Follow me at @Don_Watkins .
More about me

Recommended reading

MAGIC Spell Studios
University champions open source with new OSPO
The back of a kid head
Code your first algorithm in Scratch
Student desk for open education
How my students taught me to code
Hands on a keyboard with a Python book
Teach Python with the Mu editor
Alarm clocks with different time
Ring the school bell at home on your Linux computer
Family learning and reading together at night in a room
5 open source activities for kids to try this weekend

2 Comments, Register or Log in to post a comment.

peter_cheer
Peter Cheer on 14 Oct 2020

Moodle is a good course management system but I usually author my content outside Moodle as I find the built in content creation options too restrictive. It can take some time and creativity to break free of the default Moodle 'look and feel' of the template designs but is possible

Don Watkins
Don Watkins on 14 Oct 2020

I've actually done both. I really enjoy using H5P which wasn't available when I was using Moodle as a teacher in 2009-2011. Do you have a favorite Moodle plugin?

Creative Commons License