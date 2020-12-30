Get the highlights in your inbox every week.
10 examples of using Python in 2020
This year has been unprecedented in recent history, and Python has been in the thick of it.
As in recent years, Python proved a popular programming language in 2020.Each year, Opensource.com publishes various articles about Python to pique new users' interest and help long-time Pythonistas expand their skills. The following are Opensource.com's top 10 articles about Python in 2020.
- If you're confused about which data-plotting library will work for your task, see The 7 most popular ways to plot data in Python.
- If you run a community, make some of your regular tasks a little less effortful with 5 scripts for automating basic community management tasks.
- No-Ops your way into a website with Build a website with Python tools.
- A beginner's guide to web scraping with Python is a hands-on tutorial on extracting data from websites.
- Take a look at history and terminology to figure out When to choose C or Python for a command-line interface.
- Find out How to connect a Raspberry Pi to a serial USB port with Python from the terminal so your Pi can interface with other devices.
- What is duck typing in Python? In Python, if a variable walks like a duck and talks like a duck, then it is a duck.
- Understand your Python code with this open source visualization tool explains how VizTracer visualizes and traces Python code to provide greater insight into how it works.
- Learn how highly contagious viruses spread in Using Python to visualize COVID-19 projections.
- Inclusion and diversity were on many people's minds in 2020, and one former inmate shares his story in What I learned going from prison to Python.
What was your favorite thing about Python in 2020? And what are you looking forward to in 2021? Please share your thoughts in the comments.