Introducing our Jinja2 cheat sheet | Opensource.com

Introducing our Jinja2 cheat sheet

Download our new cheat sheet for the Jinja2 Python templating language.

20 Feb 2020 Moshe Zadka (Correspondent) Feed
Cheat Sheet cover image
Image by : 
Opensource.com
x

Subscribe now

Get the highlights in your inbox every week.

Jinja2 is a templating language for Python. While it got its start on the web for use with the Flask framework, it is popular in many other places. Both Flask and Pelican use it to template HTML pages, allowing seperation between style and content. Configuration management frameworks, like Ansible and SaltStack, use it to parametrize their configurations (Ansible playbooks or Salt state files, respectively). This allows the configuration files to take into consideration local machine parameters, for example. The Cookiecutter framework uses it to define its input templates, so that files that need the name of the project or the name of the maintainer can be parametrized.

Jinja2 is used in many Python projects because it is both web-framework-agnostic and language-agnostic. This means that, for many Python projects in need of a template language, Jinja2's easy API and accessible template-designer documentation is an easy choice. Additionally, its popularity is its own advantage: for a project that needs a tempate language, using Jinja2 means being able to point to the wealth of documentation on writing templates. This makes Jinja2 a great choice for home-grown, internal project.

Our new Jinja2 cheat sheet will help you in your day-to-day work with Jinja2 templates. It includes examples of loops, conditional renders, filters, and other useful bits.

Download your Jinja2 cheat sheet.

stack of books

Introducing the guide to 7 essential PyPI libraries and how to use them

Download our new guide to learn how to solve common Python problems.
Lauren Pritchett (Red Hat)
Cheat Sheet cover image

Python 3.7 beginner's cheat sheet

Get acquainted with Python's built-in pieces.
Nicholas Hunt-Walker

Topics

Python

About the author

Moshe sitting down, head slightly to the side. His t-shirt has Guardians of the Galaxy silhoutes against a background of sound visualization bars.
Moshe Zadka - Moshe has been involved in the Linux community since 1998, helping in Linux "installation parties". He has been programming Python since 1999, and has contributed to the core Python interpreter. Moshe has been a DevOps/SRE since before those terms existed, caring deeply about software reliability, build reproducibility and other such things. He has worked in companies as small as three people and as big as tens of thousands -- usually some place around where software meets system administration...
More about me

Recommended reading

Analytics: Charts and Graphs
Using Python and GNU Octave to plot data
Digital creative of a browser on the internet
Create web user interfaces with Qt WebAssembly instead of JavaScript
and old computer and a new computer, representing migration to new software or hardware
How key Python projects are maintained
Searching for code
Use this Python script to find bugs in your Overcloud
Coding on a computer
setV: A Bash function to maintain Python virtual environments
Programming books on a shelf
What I learned going from prison to Python

Comment now

Creative Commons License