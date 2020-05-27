Data visualization made simple in Python with Seaborn | Opensource.com

Data visualization made simple in Python with Seaborn

Seaborn makes complicated things uncomplicated by giving you a range of plot types that "just work."

27 May 2020 Shaun Taylor-Morgan Feed 1 comment
Analytics: Charts and Graphs
Image credits : 
JuralMin, CC0. Modified by Jason Baker.
x

Subscribe now

Get the highlights in your inbox every week.

Subscribe today.

Plotting in Seaborn is much simpler than in Matplotlib. While Matplotlib makes the hard things possible, Seaborn makes complicated things uncomplicated by giving you a range of plot types that "just work."

A one-liner… almost

In this series, I'm comparing Python plotting libraries by making the same plot in each one. It's a multi-group bar plot of UK election results.

Here's how to create this multi-group bar plot in Seaborn:

    ax = sns.barplot(

        data=df,

        x="year",

        y="seats",

        hue="party",

        palette=['blue', 'red', 'yellow', 'grey'],

        saturation=0.6,

    )

The result:

seaborn.png

A multi-bar plot, with (almost) one line of Python.

A multi-bar plot, with (almost) one line of Python. (© 2019 Anvil)

Seaborn has such a simple interface because it doesn't require you to manipulate your data structure in order to define how your plot looks. Instead, you get your data into Long Form, and then your data manipulation is done. All you need to do is tell Seaborn which aspects of the plot to map to which variables in your data.

If you want to encode the party variable in the hue of the bars, specify:

hue="party"

and if you want to encode the year variable as position on the X-axis, specify:

x="year"

The way that Seaborn deals with colors is really interesting. You can specify colors using human-readable color names. I used red, blue, yellow, and grey, but you can also use colors like ugly green, dull blue, and electric purple. These are mapped to a crowdsourced library of color-name definitions created by XKCD author Randall Munroe.

xkcd-colors.png

Just a few of the uncannily accurate XKCD color names

Just a few of the uncannily accurate XKCD color names (© 2019 Anvil)

For completeness, I must mention that there are a couple of lines of boilerplate to run before the plot statement:

    # A couple of lines of boilerplate

    sns.set()

    plt.figure()

You have to import the library and your data, of course:

    # Import Matplotlib and Seaborn

    import matplotlib.pyplot as plt

    import seaborn as sns



    # Import the data in Long Form so that we can treat each variable separately

    from votes import long as df

And since this is a wrapper around Matplotlib, you still need to cast the Matplotlib plotting spell at the end:

    plt.show()

No compromise

OK, so I have this really beautiful interface that makes common plots really simple. But doesn't that take away my power? Luckily, that's not the case. Seaborn is the good kind of abstraction—it makes the common cases ridiculously easy, but it also gives you access to lower levels of abstraction. Just like Anvil, Seaborn gives you "escape hatches" to use the underlying layers when you need them.

When I called sns.barplot, it returned the Matplotlib Axis object for that plot. I can use this to add a title and grid and tweak the axis labels, just as I did in Matplotlib:

    ax.set_title('UK election results')



    ax.grid(color='#cccccc')



    ax.set_ylabel('Seats')

    ax.set_xlabel(None)

    ax.set_xticklabels(df["year"].unique().astype(str), rotation='vertical')

Here's the result:

seaborn-tweaked.png

Seaborn plot, now with Matplotlib tweaks

Seaborn plot, now with Matplotlib tweaks (© 2019 Anvil)

You can copy this example as an Anvil app here (Note: Anvil requires registration to use).

Next: Dynamic plots in client-side Python

Seaborn is one of my favorite plotting libraries, thanks to this combination of simplicity and power. But it produces static images, and if you're using them on the web, you might want a little more interactivity.

Next time, I'll look at Plotly, which allows you to create dynamic plots in the browser, with a Python interface over a JavaScript core.

This article is based on How to make plots using Seaborn on Anvil's blog and is reused with permission.

A graph of a wave.

Precision data plotting in Python with Matplotlib

Matplotlib is the powerhouse of data visualization for Python developers. Here's how to get started.
Shaun Taylor-Morgan

Topics

Data Science
Python

About the author

Shaun Taylor-Morgan - Shaun started programming in earnest by simulating burning fusion plasmas in the world's biggest laser system. He fell in love with Python as a data analysis tool, and has never looked back. Now he wants to turn everything into Python.
More about me

Contributors

Meredydd Luff

Recommended reading

A graph of a wave.
Precision data plotting in Python with Matplotlib
Analytics: Charts and Graphs
Fast data modeling with JavaScript
HTML code
A beginner's guide to web scraping with Python
Family learning and reading together at night in a room
Teach kids Python by building an interactive game
Duck mallard swimming in water
What is duck typing in Python?
Analytics: Charts and Graphs
An Elasticsearch and Kibana-based dashboard for COVID-19

1 Comments

renaravv
rena jaipur rav on 27 May 2020

HOT CALL GIRLS IN JAIPUR | https://escortse.com/
Jaipur is a most beautiful and historical destination, for those who like to saw historical forts and palaces. https://escortse.com/ Now, this website is important for those want to spend time with Pink City escorts. This is a website for an http://vipmodel-escorts.com/ escorts agency that provides every kind of erotic service through different types of call girls. http://jaipurescorts.club/ You don’t find any average looking call girls in our agency in when you see our Hot escorts Jaipur then you defiantly say that we have most stunning call girls. So if you looking to take delight in Jaipur then come to us we give those kinds of high-class Foreigner escorts Jaipur for you who make your private party more exciting. http://jaipurescorts.club/ So on this holiday if you planning to come to Jaipur then don’t forget to take our Pink City escorts Service.
Escorts in Jaipur
Call Girls in jaipur
VIP Call Girls in Jaipur

Vote up!
0

Comment now

Creative Commons License