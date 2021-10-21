What you need to know about Kubernetes NetworkPolicy

With a growing number of cloud-native applications going to production through Kubernetes adoption, security is an important checkpoint that you must consider early in the process. When designing a cloud-native application, it is very important to embed a security strategy up front. Failure to do so leads to lingering security issues that can cause project delays and ultimately cost you unnecessary stress and money.

For years, people left security at the end—until their deployment was about to go into production. That practice causes delays on deliverables because each organization has security standards to adhere to, which are either bypassed or not followed with a lot of accepted risks to make the deliverables.

Understanding Kubernetes NetworkPolicy can be daunting for people just starting to learn the ins and outs of Kubernetes implementation. But this is one of the fundamental requirements that you must learn before deploying an application to your Kubernetes cluster. When learning Kubernetes and cloud-native application patterns, make your slogan "Don't leave security behind!"

The NetworkPolicy concept

NetworkPolicy replaces firewall appliances in the data center context that you know—as pods to compute instances, network plugins to router and switches, and volumes to storage area network (SAN).

By default, the Kubernetes NetworkPolicy allows pods to receive traffic from anywhere. If you are not concerned about security for your pods, then that might be OK. But if you are running a critical workload, then you need to secure your pods. The way to control the traffic flow within the cluster (including ingress and egress traffic) is through NetworkPolicies.

To enable NetworkPolicy, you need a network plugin that supports NetworkPolicy. Otherwise, any rules you applied become useless.

There a different network plugins listed on Kubernetes.io:

CNI plugins: adhere to the Container Network Interface (CNI) specification, designed for interoperability. Kubernetes follows the v0.4.0 release of the CNI specification.

Kubernetes plugin: implements basic cbr0 using the bridge and host-local CNI plugins.

Applying a network policy

To apply a network policy, you need a working Kubernetes cluster with a network plugin that supports NetworkPolicy.

But first, you need to understand how to use NetworkPolicy in the context of Kubernetes. The Kubernetes NetworkPolicy allows pods to receive traffic from anywhere. This is not ideal. To secure the pods, you must understand the endpoints pods can communicate within the Kubernetes construct.

Pod-to-pod communication using podSelector . - namespaceSelector:

matchLabels:

project: myproject Namespace-to-namespace communication and namespace-to-pod communication using namespaceSelector and/or a combination of podSelector and namespaceSelector . - namespaceSelector:

matchLabels:

project: myproject

- podSelector:

matchLabels:

role: frontend IP blocks communication for pods using ipBlock to define which IP CIDR blocks dictate the source and destination. - ipBlock:

cidr: 172.17.0.0/16

except:

- 172.17.1.0/24

Note the difference between pod, namespace, and IP-based policy. For pod and namespace-based NetworkPolicy, you use selector to control traffic, while for IP-based NetworkPolicy, controls get defined using IP blocks (CIDR ranges).

Putting it together, a NetworkPolicy should look like the following:

apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1

kind: NetworkPolicy

metadata:

name: test-network-policy

namespace: default

spec:

podSelector:

matchLabels:

app: backend

policyTypes:

- Ingress

- Egress

ingress:

- from:

- ipBlock:

cidr: 172.17.0.0/16

except:

- 192.168.1.0/24

- namespaceSelector:

matchLabels:

project: myproject

- podSelector:

matchLabels:

role: frontend

ports:

- protocol: TCP

port: 6379

egress:

- to:

- ipBlock:

cidr: 10.0.0.0/24

ports:

- protocol: TCP

port: 5978

Referencing the NetworkPolicy above, notice the spec section. Under this section, podSelector with label app=backend is the target of our NetworkPolicy. In short, the NetworkPolicy protects the application called backend inside a given namespace.

This section also has policyTypes definition. This field indicates whether or not the given policy applies to ingress traffic to the selected pod, egress traffic from selected pods, or both.

spec:

podSelector:

matchLabels:

app: backend

policyTypes:

- Ingress

- Egress

Now, look at the ingress and egress section. This definition dictates the control of the NetworkPolicy.

First, examine the ingress from section.

The NetworkPolicy in this instance allows pod connection from:

ipBlock Allow 172.17.0.0/16 Deny192.168.1.0/24

namespaceSelector myproject : Allow all pods from this namespace and with the same labels project=myproject.

podSelector frontend : Allow pods that match the label role=frontend



ingress:

- from:

- ipBlock:

cidr: 172.17.0.0/16

except:

- 192.168.1.0/24

- namespaceSelector:

matchLabels:

project: myproject

- podSelector:

matchLabels:

role: frontend

Now, examine the egress to section. This dictates the connection from the pod to:

ipBlock 10.0.0.0/24: Connection to this CIDR is allowed Ports: Allowed to connect using TCP and port 5978



egress:

- to:

- ipBlock:

cidr: 10.0.0.0/24

ports:

- protocol: TCP

port: 5978

NetworkPolicy limitations

NetworkPolicy alone cannot totally secure your Kubernetes clusters. You can use either the operating system components or Layer 7 technologies to overcome the known limitations. You need to remember that NetworkPolicy can only address security for IP address and port level—Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) layer 3 or 4.

To address security requirements that NetworkPolicy can't handle, you need to use other security solutions. Here are some use cases that you need to know where NetworkPolicy needs augmentation by other technologies.

Summary

Understanding Kubernetes NetworkPolicy is important because it's a way to fulfill (but not replace) the firewall role that you usually use in a datacenter setup, but for Kubernetes. Think of this as the first layer of your container security, knowing that NetworkPolicy alone is not a total security solution.

NetworkPolicy applies security on pod and namespace using selectors and labels. In addition, NetworkPolicy can also enforce security through IP ranges.

Having a sound understanding of NetworkPolicy is an important skill towards secure adoption of containerization in the Kubernetes context.