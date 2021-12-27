5 ways open source software transformed business in 2021

Open source software isn't just about creating alternatives to proprietary software. On the business side, open source has become a "force multiplier" to transform how organizations do business. At the same time, more companies have started to adopt more open source methodologies, even in managing teams and processes.

In the last year, we ran many great articles that show how businesses connect with open source software. Here are some of the most-read articles:

To succeed in today's fast-paced world, organizations must make smart investments in digital solutions that enable them to move faster and increase operational agility. This is precisely why more and more organizations of all sizes and across all industries are embracing open source solutions. According to a McKinsey report, open source adoption is the biggest differentiator for top-performing organizations. Jason Blais wrote about four reasons why adopting open source technology can help organizations drive competitive advantage and experience better business outcomes.

Open source technologies provide enterprise-level scalability, performance, security, and reliability. Trust is there, and it's deserved. But what's less celebrated, other than by die-hard open source adherents, are the inner workings of the everyday community contributions building those macro benefits at the atomic level. For those offering open source technologies, the community's constant user-driven testing and hardening forges those technologies into robust and proven solutions. Crate.io co-founder Bernd Dorn wrote about shifting the organization away from "open core" to pure open source with the Apache License 2.0.

With tech and data safety awareness rising, open source software is becoming a go-to option for organizations of all classes more than ever. Nonprofit organizations are particularly vulnerable on the financial side while at the same time dealing with vital social and environmental issues. Michael Korotaev wrote about adopting open source collaboration technologies in nonprofit organizations, using Nextcloud and ONLYOFFICE as examples.

Customers, as well as the sales and marketing teams who talk to them, love a roadmap. It gives them a sense of what is realistic and what is not. The roadmap is also at the heart of a product. Scott McCarty wrote about managing the open source product roadmap and why the roadmap of a proprietary product isn't that different from one that's built on an open source supply chain. Product managers talk to customers, rank their needs, lay out a roadmap, and then figure out how to deliver capabilities by building, buying, and partnering.

The role of product marketing and planned messaging is critical to a successful release. Scott McCarty continues his series of articles on product management in an open source supply chain by discussing the intersection of open source and product marketing.