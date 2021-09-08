Debug a web page error from the command line

Sometimes when managing a website, things can get messed up. You might remove some stale content and replace it with a redirect to other pages. Later, after making other changes, you find some web pages become entirely inaccessible. You might see an error in your browser that "The page isn't redirecting properly" with a suggestion to check your cookies.

One way to debug this situation is by using the wget command-line program, with the -S option to show all server responses. When using wget for debugging, I also prefer to save the output to some temporary file, using the -O option, in case I need to view its contents later.

$ wget -O / tmp / test.html -S http: // 10.0.0.11 / announce /

--2021-08-24 17 :09: 49 -- http: // 10.0.0.11 / announce /

Connecting to 10.0.0.11: 80 ... connected.

HTTP request sent, awaiting response...



HTTP / 1.1 302 Found



Date: Tue, 24 Aug 2021 22 :09: 49 GMT



Server: Apache / 2.4.48 ( Fedora )



X-Powered-By: PHP / 7.4.21



Location: http: // 10.0.0.11 / assets /



Content-Length: 0



Keep-Alive: timeout = 5 , max = 100



Connection: Keep-Alive



Content-Type: text / html; charset =UTF- 8

Location: http: // 10.0.0.11 / assets / [ following ]

--2021-08-24 17 :09: 49 -- http: // 10.0.0.11 / assets /

Reusing existing connection to 10.0.0.11: 80 .

HTTP request sent, awaiting response...



HTTP / 1.1 302 Found



Date: Tue, 24 Aug 2021 22 :09: 49 GMT



Server: Apache / 2.4.48 ( Fedora )



X-Powered-By: PHP / 7.4.21



Location: http: // 10.0.0.11 / announce /



Content-Length: 0



Keep-Alive: timeout = 5 , max = 99



Connection: Keep-Alive



Content-Type: text / html; charset =UTF- 8

Location: http: // 10.0.0.11 / announce / [ following ]

--2021-08-24 17 :09: 49 -- http: // 10.0.0.11 / announce /

Reusing existing connection to 10.0.0.11: 80 .

.

.

.

20 redirections exceeded.

http ://10.0.0.11/announce/

http ://10.0.0.11/assets/

http ://10.0.0.11/announce/

wget

I've omitted a lot of repetition in this output. By reading the server responses, you can see thatredirects immediately to, which then redirects back to. And so on. This is an endless loop andwill exit after 20 redirections. But armed with this debugging information, you can fix the redirects and avoid the loop.