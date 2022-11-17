Linux commands: Drop these old utilities for modern alternatives

Linux has a good track record for software support. There are about 60 commands in man section 1 of Unix 1st edition, and the majority still work today. Still, progress stops for no one. Thanks to vast global participation in open source, new commands are frequently developed. Sometimes a new command gains popularity, usually because it offers new features, or the same features but with consistent maintenance. Here are ten old commands that have recently been reinvented.
1. Replace man with cheat or tealdeer
The man page is functional, and it works well for what it does. However, man pages aren't always the most succinct at demonstrating how to use the command you're trying to reference. If you're looking for something a little more to the point, try cheat or tealdeer.
2. Replace ifconfig with ip
The
ifconfig command provides information about your network interfaces, whether they're physical or virtual.
$ ifconfig
eth0: flags=4163<UP,BROADCAST,RUNNING,MULTICAST> mtu 1500
inet 10.1.2.34 netmask 255.255.255.0 broadcast 10.0.1.255
inet6 fe80::f452:f8e1:7f05:7514 prefixlen 64
ether d8:5e:d3:2d:d5:68 txqueuelen 1000 (Ethernet)
[...]
tun0: flags=4305<UP,POINTOPOINT,RUNNING,NOARP,MULTICAST> mtu 1360
inet 10.2.3.45 netmask 255.255.254.0 destination 10.2.14.15
inet6 2620:52:4:1109::100e prefixlen 64 scopeid 0x0<global>
unspec 00-00-00-00-00-00-00-00-[...]0-00 txqueuelen 500 (UNSPEC)
[...]
The newer
ip command provides similar information:
$ ip -4 address
1: lo: <LOOPBACK,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 65536 qdisc noqueue state UNKNOWN group default qlen 1000
inet 127.0.0.1/8 scope host lo
2: eth0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc pfifo_fast state UP group default qlen 1000
inet 10.1.2.34/24 brd 10.0.1.255 scope global noprefixroute eth0
4: virbr0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc noqueue state UP group default qlen 1000
inet 192.168.122.1/24 brd 192.168.122.255 scope global virbr0
5: tun0: <POINTOPOINT,MULTICAST,NOARP,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1360 qdisc pfifo_fast state UNKNOWN group default qlen 500
inet 10.2.3.45/23 brd 10.2.15.255 scope global noprefixroute tun0
3. Replace yum with dnf and apt-get with apt
Package managers tend to be slow to change, and when they do they often work hard to maintain backward compatibility. Both the
yum command and the
apt-get command have had improvements lately. The changes are usually aliased or designed to work in both their old and new syntax:
$ sudo yum install foo
$ sudo dnf install foo
$ sudo apt-get install foo
$ sudo apt install foo
4. Replace repoquery with dnf
Before there was
dnf there were a variety of utilities for
yum to help users get reports on their packaging system configuration. Most of those extra functions got included by default with
dnf. For instance,
repoquery is a subcommand of
dnf, and it provides a list of all installed packages:
$ sudo dnf repoquery
5. Replace pip with pip
The
pip command is a package manager for Python. It hasn't been replaced, but the preferred syntax has been updated. The old command:
$ pip install yamllint
The new syntax:
$ python3 -m pip install yamllint
6. Replace ls with exa
The
ls command hasn't been replaced.
Rather, it hasn't been replaced again.
The
ls command was originally its own binary application, and it's still available as one. Eventually, though, the Bash shell included its own
ls built-in command, which by default overrides any installed
ls command.
Recently, the
exa command has been developed as, depending on your preferences, a better
ls. Read about it in Sudeshna Sur's exa command article, and then try it for yourself.
7. Replace du with dust or ncdu
There's nothing wrong with the
du, which reports on how much disk space is used on your hard drives. It does its job well, but to be fair it's pretty minimal.
If you're looking for a little variety, try the ncdu command or the dust command.
8. Replace cat with bat
The cat command is, aside from being overused by the best of us, is a simple and direct command. It reads the contents of any number of files, and outputs it to standard input.
Its output is pretty basic, so if you're looking for something with syntax highlighting and flexible output options, try the bat command instead.
Does
bat also replace the tac command? No, don't worry, for now at least
tac is safe in its position as the command that outputs a file in reverse. (Unless, that is, you count
sed.)
9. Replace netstat with ss
The
netstat command has largely been replaced by the
ss command, although of all the commands on this list it's possibly the most hotly debated. The
ss command provides much of the same functionality, but as Jose Vicente Nunez points out in his six deprecated commands article, there are gaps and differences in functionality. Before switching wholesale to
ss, try it and compare it with how you use
netstat now.
10. Replace find with fd
I use
find to located files, as an input source for GNU Parallel, and more. I'm pretty familiar with it, but I have to admit that its syntax is a little clunky. The
fd command seeks to improve upon that. For instance, suppose you're looking for a file called
example, but you can't remember what file extension you used. With
find, the syntax might look something like this:
$ find . -name "*example*"
/home/tux/example.adoc
/home/tux/example.sh
With
fd, the syntax is:
$ fd example
/home/tux/example.adoc
/home/tux/example.sh
And suppose you want to grep command to search through the results for the phrase "zombie apocalypse". Using find:
$ find . -name "*example*" -exec grep "zombie apocalypse" {} \;
zombie apocalypse
Using
fd instead:
$ fd txt -x grep zombie
zombie apocalypse
Read more about it in Sudeshna Sur's fd article, and then try it for yourself.
For even more updates to classic commands, download our cheat sheet below.
2 Comments