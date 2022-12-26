10 resources for Python programmers

There's something for everyone in the world of Python this year.
One of my favorite things about Python is that it's an actual language that's also useful as a teaching language. As in past years, Opensource.com had great articles demonstrating this in 2022.
More Python resources
- Don Watkins wrote about how he teaches kids Python on the Raspberry Pi. Stephan Avenwedde looked at different Python interpreters, while Mark Meyer explained how to turn your Python script into a command-line application.
- Writing web robots in Python has been popular for two decades. In 2022, articles about httpx and using Python
requestswith BeautifulSoup highlighted two new ways of collecting and analyzing data from websites.
- There has never been a more exciting time in packaging Python. Sumantro Mukherjee demonstrated how to package a new Python module in 4 steps, and I covered modern packaging tools.
- From learning to production, from code to package, code evolves. One of the best ways to make sure it evolves well is to use automated checkers like Thoth or PyLint.
Use Python
Python is a fun language, but it's also a powerful language. You can enjoy Python as a beginner and as a pro, so break out your favorite text editor and start exploring this dynamic and multifaceted language. And have a Pythonic 2023!
Moshe has been involved in the Linux community since 1998, helping in Linux "installation parties". He has been programming Python since 1999, and has contributed to the core Python interpreter. Moshe has been a DevOps/SRE since before those terms existed, caring deeply about software reliability, build reproducibility and other such things.
