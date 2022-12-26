10 resources for Python programmers

There's something for everyone in the world of Python this year.
One of my favorite things about Python is that it's an actual language that's also useful as a teaching language. As in past years, Opensource.com had great articles demonstrating this in 2022.

Use Python

Python is a fun language, but it's also a powerful language. You can enjoy Python as a beginner and as a pro, so break out your favorite text editor and start exploring this dynamic and multifaceted language. And have a Pythonic 2023!

