Best of 2019: Open organizations

Top 5 articles on the modern organization in 2019

A look at the most popular open organization community articles of 2019.

24 Dec 2019 Bryan Behrenshausen (Red Hat) Feed
The open organization community at Opensource.com published more than 50 articles in 2019. That's more than 50 new, openly licensed resources to help you explore the ways open principles are changing the way we work, manage, and lead in modern organizations.

Among this year's most-read pieces were those focused on open educational organizations—unsurprising, perhaps, because this year also saw the launch of The Open Organization Guide for Educators, the newest installment in the Open Organization book series. Also popular were resources for becoming more agile and adaptive, critical issues for organizations facing digital transformation challenges.

As we turn our attention to the year ahead, let's take a moment to revisit the most popular open organization community articles of 2019.

A networks of places

Can schools be agile?

We certainly don't need to run our schools like businesses—but we could benefit from educational organizations more focused on continuous improvement.
Ben Owens
A person looking at a phone

From e-learning to m-learning: Open education's next move

"Open education" means more than teaching with open source software. It means being open to meeting students wherever they are.
Jim Hall (Correspondent)
abstract illustration with black background

How do you plan when planning is dead?

Can we embrace new ways of working and still set goals? Here are three misconceptions about what it means to "be agile."
Sam Knuth (Red Hat)
a checklist for a team

19 resolutions of an open leader

I want to be more transparent with goals, more constructive with feedback, and more supportive of others this year.
Angela Robertson
Leaders are catalysts

What is adaptive leadership?

When organizational challenges don't have clear and immediate solutions, open leaders need to think differently about their roles.
Ron McFarland

About the author

Bryan Behrenshausen
Bryan Behrenshausen - Bryan edits and manages the Open Organization section of Opensource.com, which features stories about the ways open values and principles are changing how we think about organizational culture and design. He's worked on Opensource.com since 2011. Find him online as semioticrobotic.
