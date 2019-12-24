Top 5 articles on the modern organization in 2019

The open organization community at Opensource.com published more than 50 articles in 2019. That's more than 50 new, openly licensed resources to help you explore the ways open principles are changing the way we work, manage, and lead in modern organizations.

Among this year's most-read pieces were those focused on open educational organizations—unsurprising, perhaps, because this year also saw the launch of The Open Organization Guide for Educators, the newest installment in the Open Organization book series. Also popular were resources for becoming more agile and adaptive, critical issues for organizations facing digital transformation challenges.

As we turn our attention to the year ahead, let's take a moment to revisit the most popular open organization community articles of 2019.