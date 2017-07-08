Top 10 and highlights: June review

We look back at what was hot last month on Opensource.com.

Rikki Endsley 08 Jul 2017 Rikki Endsley (Red Hat) Feed
Opensource.com brought in 611,895 unique visitors who generated 1,036,774 page views in June, our ninth consecutive month with more than 1-million page views. We published 80 articles last month, and welcomed 26 new authors.

Here are six of our many favorite articles from June:

  1. How we brought the internet to Standing Rock—by Lisha Sterling
  2. Fixing docs one README at a time—by Lauri Apple
  3. How Linux and makerspaces can strengthen our social fabric—by Kim Keyes
  4. 3 great reasons to embrace rejection—by Ann Addicks
  5. A beginner's guide to collecting and mapping Twitter data using R—by Dorris Scott
  6. Web comic adapted to animation thanks to open license—by Terry Hancock

Top 10 articles published in June

  1. 3 mistakes to avoid when learning to code in Python—by Pete Savage
  2. 5 totally incorrect ways to exit Vim—by Jason Baker
  3. 3 off-the-shelf Linux computers compared—by Jim Salter
  4. Resources for getting started with Python and machine learning—by Vyoma Patel
  5. Are you a Python coder?—by Jason Baker
  6. Getting started with Go—by Paul Burt
  7. A list of open source tools for college—by Aaron Cocker
  8. We're giving away a System76 Gazelle laptop—by Alex Sanchez
  9. 3 alternatives to LibreOffice Writer—by Scott Nesbitt
  10. 8 ways to contribute to open source when you have no time—by Ben Cotton

What's coming up

See what's coming up this month in the July preview.

In August, we're running our Back to School series. Article proposals are due by July 13, and drafts are due by July 27. Here are a few articles we'd like to see:

  • What role does open source play at your school? Tell us your story.
  • X open educational resources used in your classroom
  • What are the best open educational resources?
  • Share your open education story with readers
  • How to create an open education resource
  • Getting started with X tool in the classroom
  • X open source tools for kids

Opensource.com community

