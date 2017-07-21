Top 5: dwm Linux window manager, why be a sysadmin, and more

Top 5 articles of the week for July 21

21 Jul 2017 Ben Cotton
In this week's Top 5, we highlight sysadmin, graph databases, and more.

5. Neo4j and graph databases: Getting started

Community Moderator Ruth Holloway gives an introduction to using graph databases. This is the second in a three-part series, so be sure to see all of the articles.

4. Lessons in OpenStack: New tutorials and how-tos

Editor Jason Baker rounds up some of the best OpenStack guides and tutorials published recently. If you want to learn more, these articles are a good place to start.

3. Why you should be a sysadmin

Looking for a new career? If you haven’t considered becoming a system administrator, or even if you have, then give this article a read.

2. Linux to the rescue: How I introduced my organization to Linux

Jim Hall presents a story of how Linux allowed the University of Minnesota to keep its course registration system available after they got twice the expected load.

1. Top 4 reasons I use dwm for my Linux window manager

Jimmy Sjölund likes the efficiency and minimalism of dwm. If dwm isn’t your kind of minimalism, check out the comments for other suggestions.

Ben Cotton - Ben Cotton is a meteorologist by training and a high-performance computing engineer by trade. Ben works as a technical evangelist at Cycle Computing. He is a Fedora user and contributor, co-founded a local open source meetup group, and is a member of the Open Source Initiative and a supporter of Software Freedom Conservancy.
Don Watkins on 21 Jul 2017

Great Top 5!

