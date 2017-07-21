Top 5: dwm Linux window manager, why be a sysadmin, and more

In this week's Top 5, we highlight sysadmin, graph databases, and more.

Top 5 articles of the week

5. Neo4j and graph databases: Getting started

Community Moderator Ruth Holloway gives an introduction to using graph databases. This is the second in a three-part series, so be sure to see all of the articles.

4. Lessons in OpenStack: New tutorials and how-tos

Editor Jason Baker rounds up some of the best OpenStack guides and tutorials published recently. If you want to learn more, these articles are a good place to start.

3. Why you should be a sysadmin

Looking for a new career? If you haven’t considered becoming a system administrator, or even if you have, then give this article a read.

2. Linux to the rescue: How I introduced my organization to Linux

Jim Hall presents a story of how Linux allowed the University of Minnesota to keep its course registration system available after they got twice the expected load.

1. Top 4 reasons I use dwm for my Linux window manager

Jimmy Sjölund likes the efficiency and minimalism of dwm. If dwm isn’t your kind of minimalism, check out the comments for other suggestions.