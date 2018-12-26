Maximize your Ansible skills with these 7 how-tos

Ansible is a powerful, agentless (but easy-to-use and lightweight) automation tool that’s been steadily gaining popularity since its introduction in 2012. This popularity is due in part to its simplicity. Ansible’s most basic dependencies, Python and SSH, are available by default almost everywhere, making it easy to use Ansible for a wide range of systems: servers, workstations, Raspberry Pis, industrial controllers, Linux containers, network devices, and so on.

Ansible is also diverse in the tasks it can perform. From core modules to manage system configuration, network management, cloud resource creation, and even Kubernetes integration, Ansible can integrate with a wide variety of systems and software. It’s easy to write custom modules for Ansible as well, extending it to perform all manner of functions in the environment.

You can even use Ansible to install, customize, and run your favorite games, including DwarfFortress!

This diversity in support and operation is reflected in our list of the best Ansible articles of 2018, which cover systems administration, monitoring, workstation management, Kubernetes, continuous integration and deployment, and more. Check it out.

Top 7 Ansible articles from 2018