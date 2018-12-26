Maximize your Ansible skills with these 7 how-tos

Maximize your Ansible skills with these 7 how-tos

A collection of playbooks, guides, and tutorials to maximize your Ansible skills.

26 Dec 2018 Chris Collins (Community Moderator)
Ansible is a powerful, agentless (but easy-to-use and lightweight) automation tool that’s been steadily gaining popularity since its introduction in 2012. This popularity is due in part to its simplicity.  Ansible’s most basic dependencies, Python and SSH, are available by default almost everywhere, making it easy to use Ansible for a wide range of systems: servers, workstations, Raspberry Pis, industrial controllers, Linux containers, network devices, and so on.

Ansible is also diverse in the tasks it can perform. From core modules to manage system configuration, network management, cloud resource creation, and even Kubernetes integration, Ansible can integrate with a wide variety of systems and software. It’s easy to write custom modules for Ansible as well, extending it to perform all manner of functions in the environment.

You can even use Ansible to install, customize, and run your favorite games, including DwarfFortress!

This diversity in support and operation is reflected in our list of the best Ansible articles of 2018, which cover systems administration, monitoring, workstation management, Kubernetes, continuous integration and deployment, and more. Check it out.

Top 7 Ansible articles from 2018

How to use Ansible to patch systems and install applications

Learn how to save time doing updates with the Ansible IT automation engine.
A sysadmin's guide to Ansible: How to simplify tasks

There are many ways to automate common sysadmin tasks with Ansible. Here are several of them.
How to manage your workstation configuration with Ansible

How to manage your workstation configuration with Ansible

Learn how to automate your workstation setup via Ansible, which will allow you to easily restore...
How to use Ansible to set up system monitoring with Prometheus

How to use Ansible to set up system monitoring with Prometheus

In summer 2017, I wrote two how-to articles about using Ansible . After the first article , I...

An introduction to Ansible Operators in Kubernetes

The new Operator SDK makes it easy to create a Kubernetes controller to deploy and manage a service...

4 Ansible playbooks you should try

Streamline and tighten automation processes in complex IT environments with these Ansible playbooks.
Manage your workstation with Ansible: Automating configuration

Manage your workstation with Ansible: Automating configuration

Learn how to make Ansible automatically apply configuration changes to a fleet of laptops and...

Chris Collins
Chris Collins is a senior automation engineer and the web architecture lead at Duke University's Office of Information Technology. He's a container and automation evangelist, helps leads adoption of containers within the university, and loves to talk about them with anyone who will listen, much to the annoyance of the co-workers who sit closest to him.
