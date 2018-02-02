January top articles and what's coming up next

We look at our most popular reads last month and call for new articles.

Rikki Endsley 02 Feb 2018
January marks 8 years of Opensource.com, so it's only fitting that we'd also set new record on the site. Opensource.com brought in 736,901 unique visitors who generated 1,202,182 page views in January, a new all-time record for both metrics.

We published 85 articles last month, and welcomed 26 new authors. More than 62% of our content was contributed by members of the open source community, and our community moderators contributed 17 articles.

Write for us

If you've been thinking about writing for Opensource.com, but aren't sure what to write about, check out Jen Wike Huger's list of 16 writing ideas. Or submit your ideas (along with outlines) to us using our webform.

Our February theme is Home automation and IoT. Do you have story ideas? Send them to us along with brief outlines.

Here are a few other articles we'd like to see on the site. Let me know if you're interested in writing one or more of these:

  • How to choose an open source database for your next project
  • How to set up the ultimate Linux media center
  • Top image manipulation tools for Python
  • Top open source Android email clients
  • Top tips and tricks for Apache web server
  • Cool open source plugins for Chrome
  • A quick introduction to Swift
  • An intro to using top
  • A GIMP cheat sheet
  • A recipe for the perfect README

Top 10 articles published in January

  1. What is your favorite desktop Linux distribution? by Opensource.com (Red Hat)
  2. Analyzing the Linux boot process by Alison Chaiken
  3. My DeLorean runs Perl by Michael Conrad
  4. Top 5 Firefox extensions to install now by Jeremy Garcia (Community Moderator)
  5. Top 6 open source desktop email clients by Jason Baker (Red Hat)
  6. A step-by-step guide to Git by Kedar Vijay Kulkarni
  7. Securing the Linux filesystem with Tripwire by Michael Kwaku Aboagye
  8. 8 unusual FOSS tools for agile teams by Jen Krieger (Red Hat)
  9. Two great uses for the cp command: Bash shortcuts by Chris Hermansen (Community Moderator)
  10. How to set up a Raspberry Pi for retro gaming by Andrew Thornton (Red Hat)

