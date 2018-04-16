Linux video editing, open source ERP systems, Windows apps, password managers, and more

See what readers were most excited about the week of April 9-15.

Our biggest hit last week was Don Watkins' article on why System76 will start making its Linux computers in the U.S. Here's more of what readers were talking about the week of April 9-15:

  1. Linux computer maker to move manufacturing to the U.S., by Don Watkins
  2. Top 9 open source ERP systems to consider, by Opensource.com
  3. The current state of Linux video editing 2018, by Seth Kenlon
  4. 3 password managers for the Linux command line, by Scott Nesbitt
  5. 3 open source apps for Windows, by Jeff Macharyas
  6. Getting started with Jenkins Pipelines, by Miguel Suarez
  7. Replicate your custom Linux settings with DistroTweaks, by David Spring
  8. How to create LaTeX documents with Emacs, by Sachin Patil
  9. Git turns 13, Linux and SSH commands to know, Python programming, and more, by Rikki Endsley
  10. Build your first Redis Hello World application in Python, by Tague Griffith

Git turns 13, Linux and SSH commands to know, Python programming, and more
