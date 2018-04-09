Git turns 13, Linux and SSH commands to know, Python programming, and more

Git, Linux, and Python articles made it into our top 10 list for April 2-8.

Rikki Endsley 09 Apr 2018
Git turns 13, Linux and SSH commands to know, Python programming, and more
Git turned 13 on April 7, and we celebrated with 13 Git tips. Keep reading for the full list of reader favorites from April 2-8:

  1. 13 Git tips for Git's 13th birthday, by John SJ Anderson
  2. 10 commands every Linux user should know, by Sam Bocetta
  3. Understanding Linux filesystems: ext4 and beyond, by Jim Salter
  4. Learn advanced SSH commands with the new cheat sheet, by Ben Cotton
  5. An introduction to the Flask Python web app framework, by Nicholas Hunt-Walker
  6. How to find files in Linux, by Lewis Cowles
  7. Submitting my first patch to the Linux kernel, by Dileep Sankhla
  8. What the pandas Python data analysis library and SQL taught me about taking an average, by Alex Petralia
  9. Why I love ARM and PowerPC, by Peter Czanik
  10. Ansible, Linux apps, Jupyter Notebooks, a Raspberry Pi baby monitor, Python, and more, by Rikki Endsley

2017 Open Source Yearbook

Our third annual open source community yearbook rounds up the top projects, technologies, and stories from 2017.

