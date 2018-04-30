CPU utilization, top Blender video tutorials, Python, Linux, Stratis, Pidgin, and more

Opensource.com contributor Brendan Gregg gave an UPSCALE talk at SCaLE 16x in March and we posted the video, CPU utilization is wrong, which was a big hit with readers last week. Read on for more of our most popular posts from the week of April 23-29:

LISA18 CFP now open

The CFP for LISA18 is open, and Brendan Gregg and I will co-chair this year's event, which will be held Oct 29-31 in downtown Nashville. See Brendan's latest blog post for more details.

Send us your talk and tutorial proposals by May 24th. Follow LISA on Twitter to stay updated on deadlines and announcements. If you have questions or feedback, contact us at lisa18chairs@usenix.org.

Available now: DevOps hiring guide

Hiring for DevOps talent presents its own challenges. Our new DevOps hiring guide will help you navigate the unique dynamics when building your DevOps team.

Free 2017 Open Source Yearbook download

Our third annual open source community yearbook rounds up the top projects, technologies, and stories from 2017.

Call for articles

We want to see your Linux command-line and open source programming-related story ideas. Send article proposals, along with brief outlines, to rikki@opensource.com.

Stay up on what's going on with Opensource.com by subscribing to our highlights newsletter.

Check out the editorial calendar for a preview of what's ahead. Got a story idea? Send us a proposal!