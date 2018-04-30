Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
CPU utilization is wrong, top Blender video tutorials, Python, Linux, Pidgin, and more
CPU utilization, top Blender video tutorials, Python, Linux, Stratis, Pidgin, and more
We've rounded up the most popular reads from the past week.
Opensource.com contributor Brendan Gregg gave an UPSCALE talk at SCaLE 16x in March and we posted the video, CPU utilization is wrong, which was a big hit with readers last week. Read on for more of our most popular posts from the week of April 23-29:
- CPU utilization is wrong, by Opensource.com & Brendan Gregg
- An introduction to Python bytecode, by James Bennett
- How to create a 2D game with Python and the Arcade library, by Paul Vincent Craven
- What Stratis learned from ZFS, Btrfs, and Linux Volume Manager, by Andy Grover
- 5 top Blender video tutorials for beginners, by Jason van Gumster
- 3 Python template libraries compared, by Jason Baker
- An introduction to the GNU Core Utilities, by David Both
- Breach detection with Linux filesystem forensics, by Gary Smith
- Get started with Pidgin: An open source replacement for Skype, by Ray Shimko
- Configuring local storage in Linux with Stratis, by Andy Grover
LISA18 CFP now open
The CFP for LISA18 is open, and Brendan Gregg and I will co-chair this year's event, which will be held Oct 29-31 in downtown Nashville.
Send us your talk and tutorial proposals by May 24th.
