CPU utilization, top Blender video tutorials, Python, Linux, Stratis, Pidgin, and more

We've rounded up the most popular reads from the past week.

30 Apr 2018
CPU utilization is wrong, top Blender video tutorials, Python, Linux, Pidgin, and more
Image credits : 

Alan Levine. CC0 1.0

Opensource.com contributor Brendan Gregg gave an UPSCALE talk at SCaLE 16x in March and we posted the video, CPU utilization is wrong, which was a big hit with readers last week. Read on for more of our most popular posts from the week of April 23-29:

  1. CPU utilization is wrong, by Opensource.com & Brendan Gregg
  2. An introduction to Python bytecode, by James Bennett
  3. How to create a 2D game with Python and the Arcade library, by Paul Vincent Craven
  4. What Stratis learned from ZFS, Btrfs, and Linux Volume Manager, by Andy Grover
  5. 5 top Blender video tutorials for beginners, by Jason van Gumster
  6. 3 Python template libraries compared, by Jason Baker
  7. An introduction to the GNU Core Utilities, by David Both
  8. Breach detection with Linux filesystem forensics, by Gary Smith
  9. Get started with Pidgin: An open source replacement for Skype, by Ray Shimko
  10. Configuring local storage in Linux with Stratis, by Andy Grover

LISA18 CFP now open

The CFP for LISA18 is open, and Brendan Gregg and I will co-chair this year's event, which will be held Oct 29-31 in downtown Nashville. See Brendan's latest blog post for more details.

Send us your talk and tutorial proposals by May 24th. Follow LISA on Twitter to stay updated on deadlines and announcements. If you have questions or feedback, contact us at lisa18chairs@usenix.org.

Available now: DevOps hiring guide

Hiring for DevOps talent presents its own challenges. Our new DevOps hiring guide will help you navigate the unique dynamics when building your DevOps team.

Free 2017 Open Source Yearbook download

Our third annual open source community yearbook rounds up the top projects, technologies, and stories from 2017.

