Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
17 tech books, 4 fabulous Firefox extensions, Linux tricks, Buildah, Ansible, and other hot reads
17 tech books, 4 fabulous Firefox extensions, Linux tricks, Buildah, Ansible, and other hot reads
We look back at our biggest hits last week.
Get the newsletter
Linux-related articles dominated our top 10 list last week, but our round-up of 17 books for Linux and open source fans was by far our biggest hit. Read on to see what else Opensource.com readers were excited about last week:
- 17 books for Linux and open source fans, by Jen Wike Huger
- 4 Firefox extensions to install now, by Jeremy Garcia
- Get more done at the Linux command line with GNU Parallel, by Seth Kenlon
- 3 useful things you can do with the IP tool in Linux, by Dave Neary
- Person with diabetes finds open source and builds her own medical device, by Taylor Greene
- Did you know Linux is in your TV?, by Dave Neary
- How to kill a process or stop a program in Linux, by Sachin Patil
- A look at open source image recognition technology, by Ben Cotton
- Analyzing Ansible runs using ARA, by Ajinkya Bapat
- Creating small containers with Buildah, by Tom Sweeney
LISA18 CFP office hours May 17th
LISA18 is the conference where sysadmins, systems engineers, IT operations professionals, SRE practitioners, developers, IT managers, and academic researchers share real-world knowledge about designing, building, securing, and maintaining the critical systems of our interconnected world. The CFP for LISA18 is open, and Brendan Gregg and I will co-chair this year's event, which will be held Oct 29-31 in downtown Nashville.
There will be online "office hours" with the LISA organizing committee on Thursday, May 17th, at 12-1pm PST. Anyone is welcome to join and ask questions about possible proposals. You can join over Slack or IRC:
- Slack: USENIX-LISA workspace, channel #lisa18cfp (join this workspace via http://lisainvite.herokuapp.com/ )
- IRC: Freenode, channel #lisa18cfp (webchat is available https://webchat.freenode.net/ )
If you would like to discuss proposals with us but are unable to make this time, feel free to ask questions in those channels and we will respond when we can, or contact us at lisa18chairs@usenix.org.
Send us your talk and tutorial proposals by May 24th. Follow LISA on Twitter to stay updated on deadlines and announcements.
Available now: DevOps hiring guide
Hiring for DevOps talent presents its own challenges. Our new DevOps hiring guide will help you navigate the unique dynamics when building your DevOps team.
Free 2017 Open Source Yearbook download
Our third annual open source community yearbook rounds up the top projects, technologies, and stories from 2017.
Call for articles
We want to see your Linux command-line and open source programming-related story ideas. Send article proposals, along with brief outlines, to rikki@opensource.com.
Stay up on what's going on with Opensource.com by subscribing to our highlights newsletter.
Check out the editorial calendar for a preview of what's ahead. Got a story idea? Send us a proposal!
Comment now