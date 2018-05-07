Resetting lost Linux root passwords, a history of bad passwords, Python, Ruby, classroom solutions, and more

Here's what was most popular on Opensource.com the week of April 30-May 6.

07 May 2018 Rikki Endsley (Red Hat) Feed
Image by : 

opensource.com

Our hottest articles last week included contributions from PyCon and Red Hat Summit speakers. Read on to see what was most popular on Opensource.com the week of April 30-May 6:

  1. Elegant solutions for everyday Python problems, by Nina Zakharenko
  2. Reset a lost root password in less than 5 minutes, by Curt Warfield
  3. By the numbers: Python community trends in 2017/2018, by Ewa Jodlowska
  4. CorvOS: A custom, Linux-based solution for the classroom, by Charlie Reisinger
  5. Create a Linux desktop application with Ruby, by Lazarus Lazaridis
  6. How a university network assistant used Linux in the 90s, by Alan Formy-Duval
  7. A brief history of bad passwords, by Kyle Rankin (video)
  8. 9 ways to improve collaboration between developers and designers, by Jason Brock and Jason Porter
  9. Building a data pipeline with testing in mind, by Jiaqi Liu
  10. PCGen: An easy way to generate RPG characters, by Seth Kenlon

LISA18 CFP closes May 24

The CFP for LISA18 is open, and Brendan Gregg and I will co-chair this year's event, which will be held Oct 29-31 in downtown Nashville. Send us your talk and tutorial proposals by May 24th. Follow LISA on Twitter to stay updated on deadlines and announcements. If you have questions or feedback, contact us at lisa18chairs@usenix.org.

Available now: DevOps hiring guide

Hiring for DevOps talent presents its own challenges. Our new DevOps hiring guide will help you navigate the unique dynamics when building your DevOps team.

Free 2017 Open Source Yearbook download

Our third annual open source community yearbook rounds up the top projects, technologies, and stories from 2017.

Call for articles

We want to see your Linux command-line and open source programming-related story ideas. Send article proposals, along with brief outlines, to rikki@opensource.com.

Stay up on what's going on with Opensource.com by subscribing to our highlights newsletter.

Check out the editorial calendar for a preview of what's ahead. Got a story idea? Send us a proposal!

Topics

Opensource.com community

