Resetting lost Linux root passwords, a history of bad passwords, Python, Ruby, classroom solutions, and more
Here's what was most popular on Opensource.com the week of April 30-May 6.
Our hottest articles last week included contributions from PyCon and Red Hat Summit speakers. Read on to see what was most popular on Opensource.com the week of April 30-May 6:
- Elegant solutions for everyday Python problems, by Nina Zakharenko
- Reset a lost root password in less than 5 minutes, by Curt Warfield
- By the numbers: Python community trends in 2017/2018, by Ewa Jodlowska
- CorvOS: A custom, Linux-based solution for the classroom, by Charlie Reisinger
- Create a Linux desktop application with Ruby, by Lazarus Lazaridis
- How a university network assistant used Linux in the 90s, by Alan Formy-Duval
- A brief history of bad passwords, by Kyle Rankin (video)
- 9 ways to improve collaboration between developers and designers, by Jason Brock and Jason Porter
- Building a data pipeline with testing in mind, by Jiaqi Liu
- PCGen: An easy way to generate RPG characters, by Seth Kenlon
