What's the best Linux distribution for beginners?
Whether you are a beginner yourself or teaching someone else about Linux, take our poll to let us know what your preferred distribution is.
There are hundreds of different Linux distributions, each meeting the unique needs of its users. This diversity of distributions is what makes Linux the preferred operating system, but choosing the best one to get started can be quite daunting. First-timers need to take into consideration hardware, internet connection, installation method, desktop environment, support community, and more. So which one should a beginner choose? Take our Linux poll!
If you are a seasoned Linux user, what distribution did you use first? Was it an easy transition or do you wish you had started with a different distribution? For newbies, how is your new life on Linux going? What distribution are you using now? Take our poll and leave us a comment with your Linux story.
Linux Mint Cinnamon
Elementary OS
Elementary is by far the longest distribution I have maintained without reinstalling it and actually get work done. I do want to upgrade to the latest version but it’s not even on my priority list since everything I need so far is working flawlessly and the desktop is very very responsive and clean.
Linux Mint. I WOULD have chosen Ubuntu but honestly I wouldn't recommend the gnome desktop to beginners. Yes it's definitely nice and snappy, but it isn't very windows like.
Linux Mint instead uses Cinnamon which imo really resembles windows the best. Oh and because it's based on Ubuntu, it also takes advantage of it's popularity.
I'd recommend Ubuntu for ease of install. Both Fedora and Ubuntu have great documentation and how to use LInux once the OS is installed.
I use Fedora (with KDE), but I would suggest someone new try out 2 or 3 distros to try to get a feel for the one that seems best for their needs. To that end, you can set up a virtual machine (on Windows if you like) with something like VirtualBox, then load a distro onto it and play around. The experiment of setting up a virtual machine, then installing Linux is good practice for the variety of tasks you want to learn.
I agree with above - Mint with Cinnamon is going to feel the most like a Mac or Windows desktop out of the box. Many years ago, when Ubuntu was still in single digit versions, I got tired of tech supporting my wife's Windows desktop and installed Ubuntu, recreating the icons on her desktop just like they were on her Windows desktop. It helped that we already used Thunderbird, Firefox , and Open Office. It was several weeks later when she commented her computer had been "less crashy" recently. She didn't even notice the OS change.
For Windows users, Linux Mint is the easiest.
For Mac users, Elementary is the easiest.
If I had no other information I would choose Elementary OS as the easiest distro.
I think the desktop is more important than the distribution. Most newbies dual-boot, so having a Windows-like desktop is way less frustrating. Comparing Windows and Gnome for example, one is upside-down and backwards and that has a negative result with muscle memory, at least for me. So a distribution with Cinnamon, Mate or Xfce would be my recommendation. Personally I'm using Mint/Cinnamon now, and I'm a 25-year Linux user.
In addition to Mint, others providing a Windows-like look & feel are Feren and Zorin. I'm sure there are others. I would hope that as beginners get more comfortable, they can begin to see the wider range of available experiences.
There are different situations involved for each person so I think just which distro might be appropriate is a conditional matter. If it's just a typical user who wants a desktop/laptop option that isn't Windows or Mac, I'd suggest Ubuntu, if only because it has such a wide user-base and highly active online support system. For a student however, especially one focusing on a future in the IT field, than Ubuntu is still a good option but Debian, Slackware, Arch, or Gentoo might be better choices as they require a slightly different skill set to challenge the user to educate themselves on not just the software (OS and applications) aspect but how that interacts directly with the hardware.
Linux Mint Cinnamon is my distro of choice.
I moved from windows about a year ago, I chose mint because it looks similar to Windows, so simple to navigate.
I've tried ubuntu but didn't get on with that, and I've smoked many others that for a novice were over complex.
Mint has been great, it takes care of itself, runs smooth as glass, never crashes, no viruses, it simply works and runs like a dream.
I run it on a great up old i3 laptop, and my new ryzen 5 gaming rig and that is truely impressive!
The love dvd is a nice sample but you won't appreciate it fully until you install it. Dusk boot it you like mint does it all for you.
Other disros are very good in their own way and we're all individually looking for what suits us.
Enjoy
The first version of Linux I used was Soft Landing Systems in '92. I had some experience with NCR's Unix system (Eunice), so it was very comfortable. After they folded their tent in '93, I switched to Slackware, which initially was a direct fork of SLS. I have used that almost exclusively for home systems ever since, without installing the GUI until '98 or '99. The only exception is my firewall running FreeBSD. At work we used RHEL, then CENTOS, both on hosted platforms. I never did get comfortable with their packaging tools, but they provided the level of security we needed to pass VISA's PCI audits.
I agree with Winchdoctor. For Windows users, Linux Mint is ideal. (However, depending on the circumstance, I sometimes recommend Manjaro or Linux Lite.)
For Mac users, Elementary obviously the most ideal.
That said, for an ambitious beginner who really wants to understand computing, I might suggest LFS.
Zorin
Peppermint is the best lightweight, easy and user friendly OS, and good for gaming
I agree, it works flawless. It’s more of a netbook os as is, but ANY Linux can be configured to anyone’s liking. I urge people to try peppermint on a usb to see if they may be interested.
Kubuntu is the closest to Windows, attractive for the beginners and comes with everything a beginner needs.
Peppermint
You left mint out of the poll on purpose right? Mint is by far the best distro for new users. I'm sure you expected that!
There is no "best" as long as the new user to linux Don't try to install gentoo or vanilla arch..
Then honest all are fine...
Imo if your brand new to linux and not the most computer savvy...if you have nvidia card go with ubuntu or spin off...if you have a AMD card go with an arch spin off....
Now for the Inevitable person(s) that's going to cry but I have arch and nvidia works fine yes it does.. but I said "not the most computer savvy"
But go ahead and cry I need salt this morning for my eggs 😛