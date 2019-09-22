Get the highlights in your inbox every week.
When was the last time you used Windows?
Which Windows version sounds most familiar to you? Take our poll.
Are friends and family constantly asking you to troubleshoot issues with their Windows or Mac device? Being the resident support technician in your home is an important job. Like any responsible technology steward, you are going to try your best to help out. However, it might be quite a challenge if it has been a while since you last used such an operating system.
How long has it been since you last used Windows? Before using Linux, were you primarily a Mac user? Or, are you using Windows or Mac now either at home or work?
Take our poll by selecting the Windows version you last remember using. If the term, "windows" only reminds you of those glass panels that let sunlight inside, you are probably a long-time Linux user.
Leave us a comment and share your story about how you started using Linux.
2 Comments
I have to use Windows 10 on my day job as a programmer (the projects I work on, though, are Java applications which will finally be deployed on Linux machines). At home and for my sideline business, I use Linux exclusively – with the exception of three or four Windows applications I still need, which either run on Wine or in a Windows 7 VM.
Before I retired from my job as a senior software engineer(*), six years ago, I had to use MS-Windows at the office, but there was an IT department responsible for keeping all of those computers up and running. I don't remember what version I was actually using, as most of our target systems were running CentOS, so I did most of my work in virtual macines. I also had a FreeBSD instance running that I used to develop test emulations.
At home, I have been using Slackware Linux since 1993, after I switched over from the defunct Soft Landing Systems distribution. Five of the six boxen are running 14.2, with the sixth on -current. The firewall is FreeBSD with a m0n0wall fork, and I recently added Raspian on a Raspberry Pi 3B+. My wife has had a succession of laptops with MS-Windows, but our youngest son does all of her maintenance work.
(*) I still think both 'Software Engineer' and 'Computer Science' are oxymorons. Both fields are more art than science, and neither has a defined degree path that the professional societies can agree on.