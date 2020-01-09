My favorite Bash hacks | Opensource.com

My favorite Bash hacks

Improve your productivity with aliases and other shortcuts for the things you forget too often.

09 Jan 2020 Katie McLaughlin Feed 2 comments
When you work with computers all day, it's fantastic to find repeatable commands and tag them for easy use later on. They all sit there, tucked away in ~/.bashrc (or ~/.zshrc for Zsh users), waiting to help improve your day!

In this article, I share some of my favorite of these helper commands for things I forget a lot, in hopes that they will save you, too, some heartache over time.

Say when it's over

When I'm using longer-running commands, I often multitask and then have to go back and check if the action has completed. But not anymore, with this helpful invocation of say (this is on MacOS; change for your local equivalent):

function looooooooong {

    START=$(date +%s.%N)

    $*

    EXIT_CODE=$?

    END=$(date +%s.%N)

    DIFF=$(echo "$END - $START" | bc)

    RES=$(python -c "diff = $DIFF; min = int(diff / 60); print('%s min' % min)")

    result="$1 completed in $RES, exit code $EXIT_CODE."

    echo -e "\n⏰  $result"

    ( say -r 250 $result 2>&1 > /dev/null & )

}

This command marks the start and end time of a command, calculates the minutes it takes, and speaks the command invoked, the time taken, and the exit code. I find this super helpful when a simple console bell just won't do.

Install helpers

I started using Ubuntu back in the Lucid days, and one of the first things I needed to learn was how to install packages. And one of the first aliases I ever added was a helper for this (named based on the memes of the day):

alias canhas="sudo apt-get install -y"

GNU Privacy Guard (GPG) signing

On the off chance I have to sign a GPG email without having an extension or application to do it for me, I drop down into the command line and use these terribly dorky aliases:

alias gibson="gpg --encrypt --sign --armor"

alias ungibson="gpg --decrypt"

Docker

There are many Docker commands, but there are even more docker compose commands. I used to forget the --rm flags, but not anymore with these useful aliases:

alias dc="docker-compose"

alias dcr="docker-compose run --rm"

alias dcb="docker-compose run --rm --build"

gcurl helper for Google Cloud

This one is relatively new to me, but it's heavily documented. gcurl is an alias to ensure you get all the correct flags when using local curl commands with authentication headers when working with Google Cloud APIs. 

Git and ~/.gitignore

I work a lot in Git, so I have a special section dedicated to Git helpers.

One of my most useful helpers is one I use to clone GitHub repos. Instead of having to run:

git clone git@github.com:org/repo /Users/glasnt/git/org/repo

I set up a clone function:

clone(){

    echo Cloning $1 to ~/git/$1

    cd ~/git

    git clone git@github.com:$1 $1

    cd $1

}

Even though I always forget and giggle any time I'm diving into my ~/.bashrc file, I also have my "refresh upstream" command:

alias yoink="git checkout master && git fetch upstream master && git merge upstream/master"

Another helper for Git-ville is a global ignore file. In your git config --global --list you should see a core.excludesfile. If not, create one, and fill it full of things that you always put into your individual .gitignore files. As a Python developer on MacOS, for me this is:

.DS_Store     # macOS clutter

venv/         # I never want to commit my virtualenv

*.egg-info/*  # ... nor any locally compiled packages

__pycache__   # ... or source

*.swp         # ... nor any files open in vim

You can find other suggestions over on Gitignore.io or on the Gitignore repo on GitHub.

Your turn

What are your favorite helper commands? Please share them in the comments.

Chat via email

Create fancy text for your social media posts with this Gawk script

Add a little style to your status updates by posting text in script, fraktur, or double-strike characters.
Jim Hall (Correspondent)
Cheat Sheet cover image

Bash cheat sheet: Key combos and special syntax

Download our new cheat sheet for Bash commands and shortcuts you need to talk to your computer.
Seth Kenlon (Red Hat)
Woman sitting in front of her laptop

How to port an awk script to Python

Porting an awk script to Python is more about code style than transliteration.
Moshe Zadka (Correspondent)

2 Comments

victorhck
Victorhck on 09 Jan 2020

I liked the "yoink" ! :)
one of my alias: alias untar='tar -zxvf '
bc you know not alway can remember the right options :)
https://www.xkcd.com/1168/

Happy hacking!

SeanSimpson
Sean on 10 Jan 2020

Get all my HomeBrew stuff updated and cleaned up:

alias buu=‘brew update && brew upgrade && brew cleanup’

Make Terminal recognize any updates I’ve made without closing and reopening the window:

alias tsrc=‘source ~/.bash_profile’

