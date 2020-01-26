Get the highlights in your inbox every week.
What's your favorite Linux distribution?
Take our 7th annual poll to let us know your preference in Linux distribution.
What's your favorite Linux distribution? Take our 7th annual poll. Some have come and gone, but there are hundreds of Linux distributions alive and well today. The combination of distribution, package manager, and desktop creates an endless amount of customized environments for Linux users.
We asked the community of writers what their favorite is and why. While there were some commonalities (Fedora and Ubuntu were popular choices for a variety of reasons), we heard a few surprises as well. Here are a few of their responses:
"I use the Fedora distro! I love the community of people who work together to make an awesome operating system that showcases the greatest innovations in the free and open source software world." — Matthew Miller
"I use Arch at home. As a gamer, I want easy access to the latest Wine versions and GFX drivers, as well as large amounts of control over my OS. Give me a rolling-release distro with every package at bleeding-edge." —Aimi Hobson
"NixOS, with nothing coming close in the hobbyist niche." —Alexander Sosedkin
"I have used every Fedora version as my primary work OS. Meaning, I started with the first one. Early on, I asked myself if there would ever come a time when I couldn't remember which number I was on. That time has arrived. What year is it, anyway?" —Hugh Brock
"I usually have Ubuntu, CentOS, and Fedora boxes running around the house and the office. We depend on all of these distributions for various things. Fedora for speed and getting the latest versions of applications and libraries. Ubuntu for those that need easy of use with a large community of support. CentOS when we need a rock-solid server platform that just runs." —Steve Morris
"My favorite? For the community, and how packages are built for the distribution (from source, not binaries), I choose Fedora. For pure breadth of packages available and elegance in how packages are defined and developed, I choose Debian. For documentation, I choose Arch. For newbies that ask, I used to recommend Ubuntu but now recommend Fedora." —Al Stone
We've been asking the community this question since 2014. With the exception of PCLinuxOS taking the lead in 2015, Ubuntu tends to be the fan-favorite from year to year. Other popular contenders have been Fedora, Debian, Mint, and Arch. Which distribution stands out to you in the new decade? If we didn't include your favorite in the list of choices, tell us about it in the comments.
Here's a look at your favorite Linux distributions throughout the last seven years. You can find this in our latest yearbook, Best of a decade on Opensource.com. To download the whole eBook, click here!
11 Comments
FreeBSD is not a linux distro.
It's like a running joke. Every year, the poll is throwing in those things. This year you finally dropped the "desktop" moniker, so I thought at least we won't have to point out that CentOS is not a desktop oriented distro, but you kept FreeBSD.
Does anyone in your site knows what is the difference between Linux and BSD? Does anyone care? Do you people even aware what is the impression these polls leave? Why is this being done year after year? Is it really that hard reading through the options before hitting post? Why are you doing this? I would really like to get an answer.
Sometimes brevity comes at the expense of accuracy. We didn't want to exclude BSD as an option, but a simple poll title performance better than a lengthy and complex one.
An aside about CentOS not being intended as a desktop distribution: it depends on who you ask.
I ask your boss, RedHat, if they intend RHEL as a desktop OS. After all, CentOS is a RHEL derivative.
A "Desktop Linux" is a distro that aims for the desktop, which means a lot of emphasis on things that you don't need in a server oriented distro, like RHEL or CentOS. You can run any linux on your desktop, but it doesn't mean the distro is committed to a desktop experience. You can run an ElementaryOS server as well.
As for the main issue, you could just say "open source OS distribution" if you were so worried about brevity and if you really wanted to put in FreeBSD. As it stands, it sends the wrong message that, again, either you don't know the difference, or you don't care. I'll let you select which of the two is worse.
KDE Neon
Solus should be a choice.
It is definitly the best Desktop distro I happened to discover in my years of distro hopping.
No puppylinux? Shame...
I wasn't sure puppy was still alive ... looks like they have a recent release. I'll have to try it out again ...
I have about a dozen different favorite Linux distributions for different use cases, platforms, or situations. I also have some favorite non-linux operating systems, but including non-linux distributions here is a serious fail. Perhaps you should have titled the poll differently, and discussed the objective to better effect.
Missing Gentoo seems insane, especially since there are several distros that most Linux users will never have heard of, and FreeBSD, included in the list.
No Gentoo :-(
Was looking for Gentoo, figured if I tried the last entry I might be able to key it in, pity.