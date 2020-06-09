Style your data plots in Python with Pygal | Opensource.com

Style your data plots in Python with Pygal

An introduction one of the more stylish Python plotting libraries.

09 Jun 2020 Shaun Taylor-Morgan
Python in a coffee cup.
Image credits : 
Yuko Honda on Flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0
Python is full of libraries that can visualize data. One of the more interactive options comes from Pygal, which I consider the library for people who like things to look good. It generates beautiful SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) files that users can interact with. SVG is a standard format for interactive graphics, and it can lead to rich user experiences with only a few lines of Python.

Using Pygal for stylish Python plots

In this introduction, we want to recreate this multi-bar plot, which represents the UK election results from 1966 to 2020:

Before we go further, note that you may need to tune your Python environment to get this code to run, including the following. 

  • Running a recent version of Python (instructions for LinuxMac, and Windows)
  • Verify you're running a version of Python that works with these libraries

The data is available online and can be imported using pandas:

import pandas as pd

df = pd.read_csv('https://anvil.works/blog/img/plotting-in-python/uk-election-results.csv')

Now we're ready to go. The data looks like this:

        year  conservative  labour  liberal  others

0       1966           253     364       12       1

1       1970           330     287        6       7

2   Feb 1974           297     301       14      18

..       ...           ...     ...      ...     ...

12      2015           330     232        8      80

13      2017           317     262       12      59

14      2019           365     202       11      72

 

Plotting this in Pygal builds up in a way that I find easy to read. First, we define the style object in a way that will simplify our bar chart definition. Then we pass the custom style along with other metadata to a Bar object:

import pygal

from pygal.style import Style



custom_style = Style(

    colors=('#0343df', '#e50000', '#ffff14', '#929591'),

    font_family='Roboto,Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif',

    background='transparent',

    label_font_size=14,

)



c = pygal.Bar(

    title="UK Election Results",

    style=custom_style,

    y_title='Seats',

    width=1200,

    x_label_rotation=270,

)

Then, we add our data into the Bar object:

c.add('Conservative', df['conservative'])

c.add('Labour', df['labour'])

c.add('Liberal', df['liberal'])

c.add('Others', df['others'])



c.x_labels = df['year']

Finally, we save the plot as an SVG file:

c.render_to_file('pygal.svg')

The result is an interactive SVG plot you can see in this gif:

Beautifully simple, and with beautiful results.

Conclusion

Some plotting options in Python require building every object in great detail, and Pygal gives you that functionality from the start. Give Pygal a go if you have data on hand and you want to make a clean, beautiful, and simple plot for user interaction.

---

This article was first shared here and is edited and republished with permission.

brunoamuniz
Bruno Muniz on 09 Jun 2020

Awesome!! I will definitely take a look at the algorithms as I am creating some charts with Java/Kotlin. Also using https://easings.net/#easeOutQuad to make smoother the animations. Have you try it?

