Style your data plots in Python with Pygal

Python is full of libraries that can visualize data. One of the more interactive options comes from Pygal, which I consider the library for people who like things to look good. It generates beautiful SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) files that users can interact with. SVG is a standard format for interactive graphics, and it can lead to rich user experiences with only a few lines of Python.

Using Pygal for stylish Python plots

In this introduction, we want to recreate this multi-bar plot, which represents the UK election results from 1966 to 2020:

Before we go further, note that you may need to tune your Python environment to get this code to run, including the following.

Running a recent version of Python (instructions for Linux, Mac, and Windows)

Verify you're running a version of Python that works with these libraries

The data is available online and can be imported using pandas:

import pandas as pd

df = pd. read_csv ( 'https://anvil.works/blog/img/plotting-in-python/uk-election-results.csv' )

Now we're ready to go. The data looks like this:

year conservative labour liberal others

0 1966 253 364 12 1

1 1970 330 287 6 7

2 Feb 1974 297 301 14 18

.. ... ... ... ... ...

12 2015 330 232 8 80

13 2017 317 262 12 59

14 2019 365 202 11 72

Plotting this in Pygal builds up in a way that I find easy to read. First, we define the style object in a way that will simplify our bar chart definition. Then we pass the custom style along with other metadata to a Bar object:

import pygal

from pygal. style import Style



custom_style = Style (

colors = ( '#0343df' , '#e50000' , '#ffff14' , '#929591' ) ,

font_family = 'Roboto,Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif' ,

background = 'transparent' ,

label_font_size = 14 ,

)



c = pygal. Bar (

title = "UK Election Results" ,

style = custom_style ,

y_title = 'Seats' ,

width = 1200 ,

x_label_rotation = 270 ,

)

Then, we add our data into the Bar object:

c. add ( 'Conservative' , df [ 'conservative' ] )

c. add ( 'Labour' , df [ 'labour' ] )

c. add ( 'Liberal' , df [ 'liberal' ] )

c. add ( 'Others' , df [ 'others' ] )



c. x_labels = df [ 'year' ]

Finally, we save the plot as an SVG file:

c. render_to_file ( 'pygal.svg' )

The result is an interactive SVG plot you can see in this gif:

Conclusion

Beautifully simple, and with beautiful results.

Some plotting options in Python require building every object in great detail, and Pygal gives you that functionality from the start. Give Pygal a go if you have data on hand and you want to make a clean, beautiful, and simple plot for user interaction.

This article was first shared here and is edited and republished with permission.